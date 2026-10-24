HomeCrimeFather Charged With Six-Year-Old Orlando’s Murder - Police Turn Attention To Second...
CrimeNews

Father Charged With Six-Year-Old Orlando’s Murder – Police Turn Attention To Second Suspect as Case Expands Beyond Bath Settlement

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
146

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News |

WELDAAD, WEST COAST BERBICE — Forty-five-year-old sugar cane harvester Bharrat Jaikarran was on Friday formally arraigned and remanded to prison for the murder of his six-year-old son, Orlando Jaikarran, as police prosecutors revealed in open court that the homicide investigation remains active and could soon widen to indict a second suspect.

Appearing before Magistrate Shareefah Parks at the Weldaad Magistrate’s Court, the indictable capital charge was read to the accused. Jaikarran was not required to enter a plea to the charge, which alleges that on October 15, 2026, at Waterloo, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, he murdered his young son.

The arraignment marks a pivotal moment in a case that has shocked the country since the six-year-old’s decomposed remains were retrieved from the Waterloo drainage canal near the sea dam on October 19.

Court Proceedings: File Complete, Second Suspect Under Lens

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Garfield Edwards informed the magistrate that detectives had completed the primary case docket and secured legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to institute the capital charge against the father.

However, Prosecutor Edwards made a significant disclosure to the court:

  • Active Secondary Investigation: Law enforcement ranks are actively probing the alleged criminal involvement of another suspect tied to the events leading up to the child’s demise.
  • Remand Order: Magistrate Parks remanded Jaikarran to prison until November 12, 2026.
  • Venue Transfer: The matter was formally transferred to the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court for report and fixture.

Emotional scenes unfolded outside and within the courtroom as Jaikarran’s mother and extended relatives broke down in tears as the accused was escorted in handcuffs by police ranks.

Accused Claims Innocence: ‘The Real Killer Is at Large’

Despite initial police reports detailing admissions made in custody, Jaikarran maintained his innocence while being escorted past reporters outside the court precincts:

“I want to really lay my problem… [the truth must come out]… and who do the act,” the visibly agitated father shouted, insisting that the true perpetrator remains free.

Divergent Confessions: Canal Drowning vs. Pujari Neck-Chop Allegation

The case docket contains divergent and chilling accounts provided by the accused during custodial interrogations:

  • The First Video-Recorded Interview: Detectives allege that Jaikarran initially gave a detailed, video-recorded confession admitting that he took his non-swimmer son to the Waterloo Main Canal under the pretext of an early-morning fishing trip and threw him into the deep water, spurred by allegations from a spiritual practitioner that the boy was fathered by another man.
  • The Second Statement Implicating ‘Pujari Srik-shun’: Investigators disclosed that Jaikarran subsequently provided an alternative version of events, alleging that a religious figure, identified by the accused as Pujari Srik-shun, directed him to take Orlando to the secluded canal and lay the child down on the embankment. Jaikarran claimed that the pujari then inflicted a chop wound to the six-year-old’s neck.
  • Post-Mortem Limitations: A forensic post-mortem examination performed on the recovered body was unable to ascertain a definitive medical cause of death due to the advanced state of decomposition when the remains were pulled from the canal after days in the water.

With regional crime scene ranks and detectives pursuing leads regarding the alleged actions of the religious figure, the investigation continues to expand, as prosecutors prepare to serve witness statements when the matter returns to the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court next month.

Previous article
Civil Society Groups Demand Replacement Of BK $1.034B Contract With Forensic Salvage Experts To Raise MV Barima
Next article
Continued National Commitment To Children’s Safety And Well-Being Needed – Rights Of The Child Commission
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID