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Continued National Commitment To Children’s Safety And Well-Being Needed – Rights Of The Child Commission

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Alarmed by the horrific killings of young children across the country, the Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) has issued an urgent call for a comprehensive national review of Guyana’s existing child-protection frameworks, urging state institutions, law enforcement, and civic communities to overhaul risk-assessment protocols and close communication gaps that leave vulnerable minors at risk.

The constitutional commission’s demand follows two shocking child fatalities: the murder of six-year-old Orlando Jaikarran, whose decomposed body was recovered from a canal in Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, and the tragic death of a three-year-old boy who perished alongside his mother in a devastating house fire under suspicious circumstances.

In an official advisory issued on Friday, the RCC called for thorough, independent, and timely investigations into both fatalities. However, the Commission made it clear that criminal indictments alone cannot substitute for fixing the systemic shortcomings within the frontline agencies tasked with safeguarding Guyana’s children.

Overhauling Prevention: Inter-Agency Data Sharing and Risk Audits

The RCC emphasized that child protection systems must be proactive rather than merely reactive, highlighting the need to examine systemic procedures before threats escalate into fatalities:

  • Auditing Safety Mechanisms: The Commission directed authorities to audit frontline prevention and response tools, focusing specifically on initial domestic risk assessments, referral pathways, and mandatory follow-up timelines whenever child neglect or abuse reports are logged.
  • Breaking Down Silos: The RCC called for immediate, structured coordination among the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), the Guyana Police Force (GPF), public healthcare providers, social services, and the public school system to prevent cases from slipping through administrative cracks.
  • Confidential Reporting: State agencies were urged to expand public awareness campaigns so neighbors, educators, and extended families know how to report domestic threats, neglect, and behavioral warning signs through official, confidential channels without fear of reprisal.

Sustained Investment: Backing Social Workers and Family Counseling

Highlighting that statutory mandates require actual financial and human resources, the Commission pressed the government for sustained budgetary investment in primary child welfare services:

  • Professional Social Work: Calling for an expansion of certified social workers, clinical psychologists, and family counselors deployed across rural and riverine communities.
  • Crisis Intervention for Caregivers: The RCC advocated for accessible parenting education, substance-abuse rehabilitation, and immediate economic assistance for families enduring acute domestic crises.
  • Continuous Gap Analysis: Authorities must establish continuous monitoring mechanisms to measure whether state interventions are actually keeping children safe or failing to prevent recurring domestic harm.

International Obligations: The UNCRC Mandate Since 1991

The Commission anchored its demands directly in international human rights law, reminding the government of its binding obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC):

  • Ratification Mandate: Guyana formally ratified the UNCRC on January 14, 1991, entering into an international treaty obligation to respect, protect, and fulfill the rights of every child within its borders.
  • Shared Duty of Care: While parents and legal guardians bear the primary responsibility for nurturing children, the state carries the ultimate duty to intervene whenever guardians become abusers or fail to protect a child from harm.

“Safeguarding children is a shared responsibility of the State, families, communities, civil society and individual citizens. While parents and caregivers have a fundamental duty to protect children, institutions must be equipped to identify risks and intervene when necessary.”

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Rights of the Child Commission reaffirmed that every Guyanese child possesses an inalienable right to life, physical safety, human dignity, and healthy development—insisting that these constitutional guarantees must now be backed by concrete enforcement and institutional accountability.

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