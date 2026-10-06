HomeArticlesMOHAMED CLAIMS ATTORNEY WARNED OF SUSPENSION BEFORE OPPOSITION PAGES DISAPPEARED.
ArticlesNewsPolitics

MOHAMED CLAIMS ATTORNEY WARNED OF SUSPENSION BEFORE OPPOSITION PAGES DISAPPEARED.

By HGPTV
0
304

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is alleging that an attorney acting on behalf of President Irfaan Ali warned that his social media page could be suspended by Meta, days before several Facebook pages associated with Mohamed and his political movement were removed.

In a statement, Mohamed said his attorney, Siand Dhurjon, was contacted on October 3 by attorney Selwyn Pieters over a social media post concerning the alleged raid of a property belonging to Ernesto Choo.

According to Mohamed, when Dhurjon asked Pieters who he represented, Pieters responded: “His Excellency the President.” Mohamed further alleges that Pieters demanded the removal of comments he considered defamatory, particularly references to President Ali.

The statement quotes Pieters as saying: “If those defamatory comments are not removed, particularly the reference to His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, I will have to deal with this in the context of defamation.”

Pieters is further quoted as warning: “Mr. Mohamed cannot cry victimization if I am forced to have Meta suspend his page. Again.”

Mohamed said several Facebook pages associated with him and his movement were subsequently removed by Meta, including Team Mohamed’s, which he said had approximately 540,000 followers; We Invest in Nationhood, with approximately 40,000; and his Opposition Leader page, with approximately 59,000.

He is now attempting to draw a connection between the alleged warning and the subsequent removal of the pages.

However, the statement provides no evidence establishing that President Ali, Pieters or any government official caused Meta to remove the accounts.

Mohamed has nevertheless described the developments as an attempt to silence political opposition and has called the sequence of events “deeply troubling.”

“When those in power seek to silence the Opposition Leader because they object to what is being said, democracy itself is under threat,” Mohamed stated.

He said efforts are underway to restore the affected pages and that he will meanwhile communicate through another Facebook page with approximately 14,000 followers.

“We will not be intimidated, we will not be silenced or afraid,” Mohamed declared.

There has been no indication in the statement of Meta’s stated reason for removing the pages, and the allegations made by Mohamed against the President and his attorney have not been independently established.

Previous article
NEARLY THREE MONTHS ON, MV BARIMA FAMILIES TAKE DEMANDS TO PRESIDENT
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID