Tuesday, July 1, 2025
MOHAMED ACCUSED OF BEING ‘VENEZUELA’S TOOL’ BY US CONGRESSMAN

An American lawmaker has expressed deep concern over the candidacy of Azruddin Mohamed in Guyana’s upcoming general elections, citing potential foreign interference and corruption risks tied to the Venezuelan government.

Congressman Carlos Gimenez, who represents Florida in the United States House of Representatives, took to social media to voice his unease. “In the U.S. Congress, we are alarmed by the regime in Venezuela’s attempt to undermine Guyana through its pro-Maduro puppet candidate Azruddin Mohamed, who is sanctioned by OFAC,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Mohamed and members of his family on June 11, 2024. The sanctions list names Azruddin Mohamed, his father Nazar Mohamed, and several of their businesses, including Mohamed’s Enterprise, Hadi’s World, and Team Mohamed’s Racing. The U.S. government accused the family of being involved in large-scale corruption, smuggling, and money laundering.

Also named in the same round of sanctions was Mae Thomas, a former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Labour, who was implicated in what U.S. authorities described as systemic corruption linked to the Mohameds’ network.

Despite the controversy, Azruddin Mohamed has stepped squarely into the political arena. He is now the leader of the newly formed political party, We Investment in Nationhood (WIN), and is preparing to contest the 2025 General and Regional Elections in Guyana.

Mohamed’s candidacy has drawn mixed reactions at home, where some see him as a successful businessman with a patriotic message, while others remain wary of his financial dealings and alleged international ties.

As the campaign season heats up, the growing international scrutiny is likely to put more pressure on local institutions to demonstrate transparency and independence. For many Guyanese, the question is no longer just about political promises, but about trust and accountability at a time when both domestic and foreign interests are becoming more visible in national politics.

Previous article
NORTON PROMISES JOB SECURITY FOR SUGAR WORKERS IN GUYSUCO REVAMP
Next article
TWITTER MESSAGE FROM US LAWMAKER ALLEGEDLY TRACED TO GOV’T LOBBY TEAM
