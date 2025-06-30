TWITTER MESSAGE FROM US LAWMAKER ALLEGEDLY TRACED TO GOV’T LOBBY TEAM

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A tweet posted by U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez has drawn attention for allegedly resembling content drafted by Continental Strategy LLC, a U.S.-based lobbying firm contracted by the Government of Guyana. The similarity came to light after a June 23, 2025, email from the firm outlined suggested social media messaging related to an unnamed sanctioned individual.

The email, titled “Info on sanctioned individual,” was reportedly circulated among Congressman Gimenez’s Director of Communications, Roberto Lugones, Continental Strategy Vice President Anthony Sola, and other staff members. It included a set of proposed tweets allegedly crafted by the lobbying firm, some of which appear similar in tone and content to what the Congressman later posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Continental Strategy LLC has been working on behalf of Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs since early 2023, when the government formalized a lobbying agreement to strengthen bilateral ties with the United States. The contract, filed with the U.S. Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), discloses that the firm is paid US$50,000 per month.

According to public filings, the scope of work includes preparing and disseminating informational materials, lobbying members of Congress and U.S. government agencies, and promoting investment and trade opportunities between Guyana and the U.S. The firm also represents the office of Guyana’s Foreign Minister in engagements with U.S. policymakers and institutions. Among the stated objectives are support for financial sector improvements and enhancing the country’s international profile.

This recent episode is not the first time Continental Strategy’s work for Guyana has allegedly sparked public discussion. In 2024, questions were raised after similar language appeared in talking points reportedly shared with congressional offices regarding oil sector development and U.S. private sector involvement in Guyana. At the time, officials in Georgetown maintained that the lobbying efforts were part of a broader diplomatic strategy aimed at ensuring Guyana’s interests are accurately communicated abroad.

When asked about the overlap between Congressman Gimenez’s tweet and the lobbying firm’s draft language, neither the Congressman’s office nor Continental Strategy responded to requests for comment.

The Government of Guyana has not issued a public statement regarding the correspondence, but the situation underscores the growing use of U.S. lobbying firms by Caribbean governments seeking to shape perceptions and influence foreign policy in Washington.

