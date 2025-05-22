MINISTER WARNS OF SYSTEMIC FAILURE AFTER MAGISTRATE GRANTS ACCUSED ABUSER $40,000 BAIL.

A wave of national outrage has followed the decision by a magistrate to grant bail to a man accused of viciously beating his wife, drawing renewed attention to Guyana’s ongoing struggle with domestic violence and the challenges survivors face in seeking justice.

Orwin Rankin, a speedboat captain, was charged with unlawful wounding after allegedly assaulting his wife, Selena Sookram. He was released on $40,000 bail by a local Magistrate at the Wakenaam Magistrate’s Court, a decision that Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud sharply criticized.

“I wish to record my disappointment and concern at the seemingly lenient approach adopted by courts,” the Minister said. “The case involving Selena Sookram, who has been the subject of constant violent bloody abuse at the hands of her partner, being a case in point.”

Domestic violence remains one of the most pervasive and persistent social issues in Guyana. Despite significant legislative strides, including the recent passage of the Family Violence Bill 2024, implementation gaps remain, especially within the justice system.

Dr. Persaud expressed particular concern over the court’s decision to permit Rankin custody of the couple’s child on weekends; despite reports that the child may have been exposed to or harmed during the alleged abuse.

“This decision flies in the face of child protection and the trauma such experiences can leave behind,” she said. “Our legal and judicial systems must prioritize the safety and well-being of survivors and children over procedural formalities.”

Statistics from the Ministry of Human Services indicate that hundreds of women seek state assistance annually due to domestic abuse. However, many remain trapped in cycles of violence due to fear, economic dependence, and lack of faith in the legal system.

“When our government enacted the Family Violence Bill in 2024, it was our fervent hope that the tough measures contained in the Act would have provided a more robust protective legislative framework. It is obvious that the new legislation is not being used. This is a travesty!” Dr. Persaud lamented.

She reiterated that while the Ministry continues to provide support services, shelter, counseling, and livelihood programs, meaningful change requires that judicial officers recognize and respond decisively to the lived realities of survivors.

“How can we keep survivors of violence safe… with these decisions handed down by courts that seem to be devoid of concern for the realities of survivors?” she questioned.

The case has been transferred to the Leguan Magistrate’s Court, with the next hearing set for May 29, 2025. In the meantime, advocates are calling for urgent judicial training and greater use of protection measures under the new law to prevent such decisions from undermining the safety of victims and their children.

