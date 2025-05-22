AFTER YEARS OF RESISTANCE, LINDEN SET TO JOIN NATIONAL POWER GRID

Big changes are coming to the way electricity is delivered in Linden, but Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has a clear message for residents: you won’t be paying more.

Speaking directly to Lindeners at the signing of a new solar energy project in the town on Wednesday, the Prime Minister announced that Linden will soon be linked to the national electricity network, the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

This move signals a major shift in how the mining town receives its power, and it comes with the promise of cleaner, more reliable energy in the years ahead.

“We will be building a transmission line to connect Linden to the DBIS,” Prime Minister Phillips said, “and we will also build the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project. When Amaila Falls comes on stream, Linden will benefit from 165 megawatts of electricity.”

For decades, Linden has operated under a unique arrangement. Electricity is currently produced by the Bosai Mineral Group and purchased by the Linden Electricity Company, which then distributes it to homes and businesses across the town. The government has been footing much of the bill; to the tune of around $5 billion every year, to keep electricity affordable in Region 10.

That heavy subsidy has long been seen by many in the community as essential, and it’s part of why past proposals to link Linden to the national grid were met with skepticism and resistance. There were fears that integration could mean losing those subsidies and paying more.

But the Prime Minister was adamant that this would not happen.

“We will not increase electricity rates here,” he said. “In fact, we will find ways to bring the cost of delivering electricity to the people of Linden down.”

The announcement comes as the government pushes forward with multiple energy projects, including a 15-megawatt solar farm right in Linden and a massive 300-megawatt Gas-to-Energy project at Wales. Both are part of a broader strategy to provide more sustainable and cost-effective power nationwide.

For Linden, the changes could mark a turning point. Connecting to the national grid and moving away from a single industrial supplier could mean more reliable service — and access to cleaner energy through projects like Amaila Falls.

Still, for many residents, the main concern remains affordability. That’s why the Prime Minister’s assurances were a key part of his message.

“We understand the importance of keeping electricity affordable,” he said. “This is about improving service, not increasing burdens.”

