MINISTER PARAG VIGOROUSLY DEFENDS HER MINISTRY’S 2026 BUDGETARY ALLOCATION

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

Minister of Education Sonia Parag has delivered a robust defense of her ministry’s 183.6 billion dollar allocation for 2026, characterizing the budget as a “transformative blueprint” for national development. Addressing the National Assembly during the budget debates, the Minister detailed a massive expansion in secondary and tertiary education designed to bridge the gap between rural and urban learners.

Massive School Construction Campaign

A central pillar of the 2026 fiscal plan is a 24.3 billion dollar investment dedicated to the completion of over 40 schools nationwide. Minister Parag emphasized that this capital expenditure is on track to create 6,760 new secondary school spaces, effectively bringing quality education closer to students in riverine and hinterland communities.

“This government does not take away; we add value to people’s lives,” Parag asserted, noting that the administration remains committed to achieving universal secondary education. The funding also covers the ongoing rehabilitation and maintenance of existing facilities to ensure a conducive learning environment for all.

Relief for Tertiary Students

The Minister highlighted significant strides in making higher education accessible to the masses. She confirmed that more than 3 billion dollars in student loans have already been written off, benefiting over 4,000 students. Following the government’s decision to provide free tuition from nursery to university, interest in the University of Guyana (UG) has reached record levels.

Despite receiving 14.5 billion dollars—a figure lower than the institution’s initial request—the University of Guyana has seen a surge in interest, with over 26,000 students applying for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Decentralizing Higher Education

To address the growing demand for specialized skills, the Ministry is decentralizing key programs away from the capital. A one-billion-dollar allocation has been set aside to expand medicine and engineering programs into Regions 2, 3, and 6. Currently, 130 students are already enrolled in these newly regionalized programs.

GOAL Scholarship Debate

Minister Parag also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), which received a 5.8 billion dollar allocation this year. To date, 14,064 scholarships have been awarded under the initiative.

During her presentation, the Minister took a direct jab at the Shadow Minister of Education, Dr. Gordon Barker of the ‘We Invest in Nationhood’ (WIN) party. Parag accused Dr. Barker of hypocrisy, claiming he has been a vocal critic of the GOAL program despite personally benefiting from it to obtain both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

“The GOAL program has brought great benefits to the people of Guyana,” Parag stated. “This budget puts the Guyanese people first by ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their background, has a seat at the table of higher learning.”

Like this: Like Loading...