SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE IN EACH REGION COULD ADDRESS HIGH FOOD COST – MP JORDAN

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordan has questioned the Government’s 2026 fiscal plan, arguing that it fails to meaningfully address the high cost of living and poverty, despite claims that the trillion-dollar budget is designed to “put people first.”

Jordan contended that the budget overlooks one of the most critical aspects of daily life for ordinary Guyanese—the ability to provide food for their families. He said that without targeted and sustained investment in agriculture, particularly at the regional level, food prices will continue to rise and households will remain under pressure.

According to the opposition parliamentarian, the 2026 budget does not include practical or comprehensive measures to support sustainable agriculture across all regions. He argued that such an approach is essential to reducing food imports, stabilising prices, and improving food security nationwide.

Jordan maintained that agriculture should be treated as a cornerstone of economic and social policy, especially in the context of rising living costs. He said regional agricultural development could create jobs, empower communities, and ensure a more reliable supply of affordable food, particularly for rural and hinterland areas.

The MP further criticised what he described as a disconnect between the size of the national budget and its impact on everyday living expenses. He argued that while large sums are allocated to various sectors, insufficient attention is paid to policies that directly lower household food bills and support local production.

Jordan called on the Government to rethink its priorities and to adopt a more people-centred approach by investing in sustainable agriculture initiatives tailored to the needs and potential of each region. He warned that without such measures, claims of reducing poverty and easing the cost-of-living burden would remain largely rhetorical.

The issue of food security and agricultural sustainability is expected to remain a key point of contention as debates on the 2026 National Budget continue in the National Assembly.

