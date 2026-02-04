Thursday, February 5, 2026
HomeNewsSUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE IN EACH REGION COULD ADDRESS HIGH FOOD COST - MP...
NewsPolitics

SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE IN EACH REGION COULD ADDRESS HIGH FOOD COST – MP JORDAN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
26

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordan has questioned the Government’s 2026 fiscal plan, arguing that it fails to meaningfully address the high cost of living and poverty, despite claims that the trillion-dollar budget is designed to “put people first.”

Jordan contended that the budget overlooks one of the most critical aspects of daily life for ordinary Guyanese—the ability to provide food for their families. He said that without targeted and sustained investment in agriculture, particularly at the regional level, food prices will continue to rise and households will remain under pressure.

According to the opposition parliamentarian, the 2026 budget does not include practical or comprehensive measures to support sustainable agriculture across all regions. He argued that such an approach is essential to reducing food imports, stabilising prices, and improving food security nationwide.

Jordan maintained that agriculture should be treated as a cornerstone of economic and social policy, especially in the context of rising living costs. He said regional agricultural development could create jobs, empower communities, and ensure a more reliable supply of affordable food, particularly for rural and hinterland areas.

The MP further criticised what he described as a disconnect between the size of the national budget and its impact on everyday living expenses. He argued that while large sums are allocated to various sectors, insufficient attention is paid to policies that directly lower household food bills and support local production.

Jordan called on the Government to rethink its priorities and to adopt a more people-centred approach by investing in sustainable agriculture initiatives tailored to the needs and potential of each region. He warned that without such measures, claims of reducing poverty and easing the cost-of-living burden would remain largely rhetorical.

The issue of food security and agricultural sustainability is expected to remain a key point of contention as debates on the 2026 National Budget continue in the National Assembly.

Previous article
LACRUZ FLAGS GAPS IN HEALTHCARE, SAFETY AND EDUCATION IN BUDGET 2026
Next article
MINISTER PARAG VIGOROUSLY DEFENDS HER MINISTRY’S 2026 BUDGETARY ALLOCATION
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

$85M WING COMMISSIONED AT ST WINEFRIDE’S TO REMEDY SPACE UNAVAILABILITY

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION CRACKS DOWN ON TARDINESS SCHOOLS