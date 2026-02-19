MIDDLE EASTERN OIL GIANTS SAUDI ARABIA AND UAE PLEDGE DEEPER PARTNERSHIPS WITH GUYANA

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The global spotlight intensified on Guyana this week as high-level representatives from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) formally pledged to deepen their strategic and economic ties with the South American nation. Speaking at the opening of the 2026 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, leaders from the two Middle Eastern powerhouses described Guyana as a “serious and strategic” global player, signaling a shift from temporary cooperation to long-term partnership.

Saudi Arabia: A Vision of Long-Term Partnership

On his fourth visit to the country, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, delivered a message of historical alignment and shared experience.

Al-Jubeir drew direct comparisons between Guyana’s current boom and Saudi Arabia’s own transformation following its 1938 oil discovery. He emphasized that oil is merely the fuel for a broader engine of . Praise for Governance: The Minister lauded the Guyanese government’s focus on uplifting its citizens, noting that every visit reveals a nation increasingly committed to responsible natural resource management.

UAE: Focused on Structural Transformation

Addressing delegates virtually, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, offered a data-driven endorsement of Guyana’s trajectory.

Beyond Temporary Expansion: Al Jaber described Guyana’s record-breaking economic growth as a “structural transformation” rather than a fleeting cycle.

Drawing from the UAE’s success in building global energy partnerships, Al Jaber stressed that prosperity depends on , not just the possession of natural resources. Diversified Interests: He pointed to potential partnerships across the full energy spectrum, including oil, gas, and—crucially—renewables, where the UAE has established a world-leading presence.

The Global Significance

The presence and pledges of these two influential oil-producing nations underscore Guyana’s rising status on the international stage.

Why this matters now:

Investment Power: Both nations manage some of the world’s largest Sovereign Wealth Funds, which could provide substantial capital for Guyana’s non-oil sectors, such as agriculture and manufacturing. Technical Expertise: Saudi Aramco and ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) are leaders in deepwater and gas management, offering potential knowledge-transfer benefits to Guyana. Diplomatic Weight: Stronger ties with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi provide Guyana with powerful allies in global energy policy forums.

