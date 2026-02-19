Friday, February 20, 2026
EXXONMOBIL COMMITTED TO MAXIMISING THE POTENTIAL AND VALUE OF GUYANA’S OIL RESOURCES-  DAN AMMANN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

In a resounding endorsement of Guyana’s energy trajectory, Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company, reaffirmed the oil giant’s commitment to rapidly and strategically developing the nation’s natural gas resources.

Addressing a global audience at the Fifth Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, Ammann characterized the partnership between ExxonMobil and the Government of Guyana as a collaborative effort to maximize value for the Guyanese people while maintaining rigorous environmental standards.

Strategic Monetization & Economic Impact

Ammann’s address centered on the “shared urgency” between the operator and the state to unlock the economic potential of the Stabroek Block’s gas reserves.

  • Rapid Development: ExxonMobil is aligning its operational timelines with government priorities to ensure gas is monetized quickly, providing a cheaper, cleaner alternative for domestic power generation.
  • Transformative Potential: Beyond direct revenue, Ammann highlighted the “ripple effect” of gas development, including the expansion of local businesses and the creation of high-skilled jobs for Guyanese nationals.
  • Global Energy Market: He noted that Guyana’s success is increasingly vital to global energy security, helping to stabilize markets and potentially alleviate energy poverty in other regions through expanded supply.

Environmental Stewardship as a Standard

A significant portion of Ammann’s speech was dedicated to the ethics of extraction. He argued that Guyana is setting a “new standard” for the oil and gas industry in South America.

  • Ethical Harnessing: ExxonMobil aims to balance aggressive economic progress with long-term sustainability, ensuring that extraction processes minimize carbon intensity.
  • Regional Leadership: Ammann praised Guyana for positioning itself as a leader in harnessing energy resources effectively and ethically for “broad-based prosperity.”

The Wider Gas Vision

Ammann’s comments align with several major infrastructure projects currently underway in Guyana:

  1. Gas-to-Energy Project: The pipeline intended to transport gas from the Liza Field to the Wales Industrial Zone is a primary focus for the consortium.
  2. Berbice Expansion: As the government explores a second major gas-to-energy facility in Region 6, ExxonMobil’s technical delivery teams are expected to play a critical role in the feasibility and design stages.
  3. Local Capacity: The recent commissioning of the US$120M Guyana Technical Training College (a project born from dialogues with ExxonMobil) is viewed as the “human capital” foundation for these gas-centric developments.
Hgp Nightly News Staff
