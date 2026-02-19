EXXONMOBIL COMMITTED TO MAXIMISING THE POTENTIAL AND VALUE OF GUYANA’S OIL RESOURCES-  DAN AMMANN

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

In a resounding endorsement of Guyana’s energy trajectory, Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company, reaffirmed the oil giant’s commitment to rapidly and strategically developing the nation’s natural gas resources.

Addressing a global audience at the Fifth Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, Ammann characterized the partnership between ExxonMobil and the Government of Guyana as a collaborative effort to maximize value for the Guyanese people while maintaining rigorous environmental standards.

Strategic Monetization & Economic Impact

Ammann’s address centered on the “shared urgency” between the operator and the state to unlock the economic potential of the Stabroek Block’s gas reserves.

ExxonMobil is aligning its operational timelines with government priorities to ensure gas is monetized quickly, providing a cheaper, cleaner alternative for domestic power generation. Transformative Potential: Beyond direct revenue, Ammann highlighted the “ripple effect” of gas development, including the expansion of local businesses and the creation of high-skilled jobs for Guyanese nationals.

Environmental Stewardship as a Standard

A significant portion of Ammann’s speech was dedicated to the ethics of extraction. He argued that Guyana is setting a “new standard” for the oil and gas industry in South America.

Ethical Harnessing: ExxonMobil aims to balance aggressive economic progress with long-term sustainability, ensuring that extraction processes minimize carbon intensity.

ExxonMobil aims to balance aggressive economic progress with long-term sustainability, ensuring that extraction processes minimize carbon intensity. Regional Leadership: Ammann praised Guyana for positioning itself as a leader in harnessing energy resources effectively and ethically for “broad-based prosperity.”

The Wider Gas Vision

Ammann’s comments align with several major infrastructure projects currently underway in Guyana:

Gas-to-Energy Project: The pipeline intended to transport gas from the Liza Field to the Wales Industrial Zone is a primary focus for the consortium. Berbice Expansion: As the government explores a second major gas-to-energy facility in Region 6, ExxonMobil’s technical delivery teams are expected to play a critical role in the feasibility and design stages. Local Capacity: The recent commissioning of the US$120M Guyana Technical Training College (a project born from dialogues with ExxonMobil) is viewed as the “human capital” foundation for these gas-centric developments.

