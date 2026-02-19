HOW A SECOND GUYANESE MAN ENDED UP IN U.S. CUSTODY WITHOUT PUBLIC ACKNOWLEDGMENT

HGP Nightly News – Ronley Floyd Bynoe is awaiting transfer to Ohio, where a federal grand jury indicted him in September 2023 on charges of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and misuse of a Social Security number. His case is now moving forward. But the questions surrounding it are only beginning.

Bynoe’s appearance before the magistrate comes months after Guyana’s top diplomats publicly insisted that no new extradition requests had been received from Washington. In January, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd was unequivocal: there was no new request. What arrived in November, he explained, was merely “a supplemental package” tied to an existing matter.

Yet weeks earlier, under cross-examination in separate proceedings involving the Mohamed family, Permanent Secretary Sharon Roopchand-Edwards had acknowledged that an additional extradition request for a Guyanese national was received on November 25, 2025.

No name was disclosed at the time. The revelation landed with little public notice, buried in court transcripts from a case already commanding national attention. Now Bynoe sits in custody, his extradition all but certain. The November request is no longer abstract. It has a name, a face, and a future in an American courtroom.

The United States alleges that Bynoe has a history of violence, weapons offenses, drug use, and trafficking in drugs, details that emerged during Thursday’s hearing and that underscore the seriousness with which U.S. authorities view his case.

His decision not to challenge extradition means the legal process here will move swiftly, likely concluding long before the questions about how his case was handled ever receive answers. For the government, the emergence of this case is deeply inconvenient. Minister Todd’s categorical denial in January now sits awkwardly alongside the fact of Bynoe’s remand.

The distinction between a “new request” and a “supplemental package” may satisfy legal technicians, but for the public watching another Guyanese national ordered extradited, the distinction feels semantic. Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, himself fighting extradition, seized on the discrepancy during his maiden budget speech, demanding transparency about what he called a “secret” request.

Court testimony has since revealed that while the Mohamed case moved with unusual speed, processed within days of receipt, the November request languished in bureaucratic silence.

Like this: Like Loading...