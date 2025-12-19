GOSPEL ARTISTE ENEA BENJAMIN RELEASES SONG “EVERYDAY CHRISTMAS DAY” TO USHER IN FESTIVE SEASON AND RENEW HOPE

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

With just days remaining before Christmas, veteran gospel artiste Enea Benjamin has released a new inspirational song titled “Everyday Christmas Day,” aimed at ushering in the festive season while renewing hope and encouragement for those facing personal challenges.

With more than 38 years in gospel ministry, Benjamin continues to make a meaningful impact on the local and regional music fraternity through songs centred on faith, joy, perseverance, and spiritual resilience. Her latest release comes at a time when many are experiencing mixed emotions surrounding the Christmas season, making the message of the song particularly timely.

In an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Benjamin explained that the inspiration for her music is deeply spiritual and often rooted in lived experience.

“When I write a song, the Holy Spirit gives me these songs, and sometimes it is based on your experiences,” she shared.

Benjamin noted that both believers and non-believers encounter trials that can overshadow joy and fulfillment in daily life. She said “Everyday Christmas Day” encourages listeners to adopt a mindset of gratitude, kindness, and generosity every day, not just during the holiday season.

“It is a very realistic song because we need to live every day as if it is Christmas Day… and live life every day like it’s Christmas Day,” she said.

She also reflected on how the increasing commercialization of Christmas has diluted its true meaning. Benjamin recalled a time when the season was centered on family togetherness, compassion, and shared experiences—values she believes have become less common in modern households.

The gospel artiste further emphasized that kindness and giving should not be confined to a single day of celebration.

She reasoned that caring for the less fortunate and showing compassion must be consistent acts, not seasonal gestures reserved only for Christmas Day.

Benjamin’s song “Everyday Christmas Day” is now available on YouTube via @EneaBenjaminMusic.

Widely known for gospel favourites such as “We Are One,” “Rising Higher,” “Do It Again,” and “More Than a Conqueror,” Benjamin also revealed plans to collaborate with other gospel musicians in the near future.

Born in Kitty, Benjamin discovered her passion for music through church involvement and later honed her skills as a background vocalist for fellow Guyanese gospel singer Cherlyn Malony, performing with the Gospel Flames and Gospel Ambassadors bands.

Despite her decades-long contribution to gospel music, Benjamin humbly acknowledged that recognition has not always matched her years of service.

“As believers, we often put our all into something and occasionally receive little recognition, but I trust God and I will never give up… I will continue to remain humble so that I shall be exalted,” she said.

She credits her unwavering faith for carrying her through life’s challenges and expressed heartfelt gratitude to her family—especially her mother—for their steadfast support throughout her musical journey.

