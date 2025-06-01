Sunday, June 1, 2025
HomeNewsBISHOP EDGHILL’S CHURCH WAS DELIBERATELY SET BY HOODED ARSONIST
News

BISHOP EDGHILL’S CHURCH WAS DELIBERATELY SET BY HOODED ARSONIST

By HGPTV
0
1

Georgetown, Guyana – The Guyana Fire Service has confirmed that the blaze which gutted the Outreach Ministries International – Winners’ Cathedral on Sunday was deliberately set.

This confirmation comes after fire investigators completed a detailed analysis of surveillance footage and conducted an in-depth examination of the scene.

According to the Guyana Fire Service, video evidence shows a hooded individual entering the premises at approximately 4:48 a.m., just moments before the fire was reported.

The affected structure—a two-storey building made of wood and concrete—served as a church hall. It was extensively damaged, with much of its contents destroyed.

The building is owned by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, who also serves as the church’s senior pastor.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspected arson and are working to identify the individual seen in the footage.

Previous article
FAMILY DEVASTATED AFTER SON ELECTROCUTED IN HOME COMPOUND
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FRUSTRATED ENMORE WOMAN BEGS FOR POLICE INTERVENTION AFTER GRANDSON BRUTALLY CHOPPED

MORE AWARENESS IS NEEDED IN SCHOOLS CONCERNING RAPE GTU GENERAL...