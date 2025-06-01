BISHOP EDGHILL’S CHURCH WAS DELIBERATELY SET BY HOODED ARSONIST

Georgetown, Guyana – The Guyana Fire Service has confirmed that the blaze which gutted the Outreach Ministries International – Winners’ Cathedral on Sunday was deliberately set.

This confirmation comes after fire investigators completed a detailed analysis of surveillance footage and conducted an in-depth examination of the scene.

According to the Guyana Fire Service, video evidence shows a hooded individual entering the premises at approximately 4:48 a.m., just moments before the fire was reported.

The affected structure—a two-storey building made of wood and concrete—served as a church hall. It was extensively damaged, with much of its contents destroyed.

The building is owned by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, who also serves as the church’s senior pastor.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspected arson and are working to identify the individual seen in the footage.

Like this: Like Loading...