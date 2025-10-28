Tuesday, October 28, 2025
MANICKCHAND ENGAGES REGION TWO NDC’S, EMPHASIS ON PEOPLE-CENTERED APPROACH TO LOCAL GOVERNANCE

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand met with representatives from all Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) across Region Two — Pomeroon-Supenaam — over the weekend as part of the government’s ongoing national outreach to strengthen Local Democratic Organs.

“We Are a Team and Servants of the People”

Addressing NDC Chairpersons, Vice-Chairs, Overseers, and Councillors, Minister Manickchand underscored the importance of teamwork, accountability, and a renewed commitment to serving residents.

“The whole reason is for us to understand that we’re a team and that they are servants of the people that live in their communities — and that we must go forward with a different direction,” she stated.

Manickchand noted that this was the first time all eight NDCs and the Anna Regina Municipality met together in a unified session to identify shared challenges and successes.

Focus Areas: Service Delivery and Responsiveness

The discussions focused on strengthening local governance, improving service delivery, and enhancing community development across the region.

“Government remains committed to ensuring that NDCs are equipped with the technical guidance, support systems, and resources needed to effectively carry out their mandates — to be service-oriented, efficient, and responsive to people’s needs,” Manickchand emphasized.

Among the issues discussed were waste management, healthcare, education, agriculture, drainage and irrigation, community road networks, sea defense, and administrative capacity within NDCs.

Nationwide Local Government Engagements

Minister Manickchand explained that the Region Two meeting forms part of a broader national initiative to engage all 10 Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs), 70 NDCs, and nine municipalities over the coming weeks.

The aim, she said, is to identify challenges firsthand, strengthen collaboration, and reinforce a people-centered approach to governance that prioritizes quick, effective responses to citizens’ concerns.

“These meetings help us to communicate directly, share ideas, and find solutions together. Many of the challenges are common, but so are the triumphs,” she added.

