JANUARY 2026 NEW DEADLINE FOR $2.6B HOSORORO SECONDARY SCHOOL, MISSED ORIGINAL SEPTEMBER 2024 DEADLINE

By: Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News |

Almost fifteen months after the contract was signed for the construction of the $2.6 billion Hosororo Secondary School in Region One, works are moving apace. Minister of Education Sonia Parag visited the site over the weekend to assess progress and ensure that the new completion deadline of January 24, 2026 is met.

Minister Parag: “We Want Students in a Comfortable Learning Environment”

Minister Parag emphasized that the Ministry remains committed to completing the project on time so students can transition into a modern learning space early next year.

“We are ensuring that the project will meet the deadline of the 24th of January 2026 because we want to transition our students into this comfortable space where they can have that learning environment,” Minister Parag said.

The Hosororo Secondary School is designed to accommodate approximately 800 students and will feature five major buildings — including classrooms, science laboratories, a dormitory, and teachers’ living quarters.

Progress and On-Site Inspections

During the visit, Minister Parag was accompanied by the Chair and Vice-Chair of the Community Development Council, the Regional Executive Officer, the Regional Education Officer, and other stakeholders.

The team toured the compound, identifying solutions to keep construction on schedule. The Minister also inspected 15 teachers’ quarters currently under construction, which are expected to be completed by the end of November 2025.

“All stakeholders are engaged to make this happen. The contractors have given their commitment to completing the project on time,” Parag noted.

The Information Technology Laboratory has already been structurally completed, with equipment installation expected to follow shortly. Work is also progressing on the school’s water system, including the drilling of a new well and installation of a temporary reservoir. Electrical and plumbing works are also ongoing.

Background and Project Details

The original contract for the Hosororo Secondary School was signed in 2023 with a planned completion date of September 2024. However, after significant delays and non-performance by the original contractor, the Ministry terminated that contract in May 2025 and reissued it to a new firm.

Once completed, the facility will feature:

  • 29 classrooms
  • Modern physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories
  • A TVET Centre with industrial and home economics labs
  • Dormitory facilities for 200 students
  • Duplex living quarters for 20 teachers

Currently, students are housed in temporary classrooms and nearby primary schools until the new facility is ready.

