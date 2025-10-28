HUNDREDS PARTICIPATE IN ANNUAL PINKTOBER WALK FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

By: Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly News |

Pink dominated the streets of Georgetown on Sunday morning as hundreds of participants joined the annual Pinktober Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Run, hosted by One Communications in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Themed “Act Now, Live Strong,” the 2025 event sought to encourage early detection, regular screening, and healthier lifestyle choices to reduce breast-cancer cases across Guyana.

Minister Anthony: From Awareness to Action

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony told the large gathering that Pinktober has evolved beyond awareness into a national call for proactive healthcare.

“While it started out as an awareness effort, it has quickly grown. We are moving from awareness to getting people to take action,” Dr. Anthony said.

He reminded women that routine mammograms remain vital for detecting early changes in breast tissue—an essential step in saving lives.

“If we detect early, then we will be able to prevent complications of these diseases, and we will be able to save lives,” the minister added.

Corporate Partnership and Community Support

Ian Lewis, Director of Marketing at One Communications, applauded the overwhelming turnout and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to advocacy, education, and support for survivors and their families.

“When we say ‘Act Now,’ we are urging you to get that checkup—book the screening. ‘Live Strong’ means we will do all that we can to come together with information, access, and empathy,” Lewis stated.

As part of Sunday’s ceremony, 15 survivors, 15 fighters, and 15 caregivers were honoured for their courage and perseverance—an emotional highlight that captured the spirit of Pinktober.

