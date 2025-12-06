Saturday, December 6, 2025
AK 47 WIELDING COP CHARGED, REMANDED TO PRISON, FACES LIFE IMPRISONMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A Region One police constable is now facing the possibility of life imprisonment after being charged in connection with an armed rampage that was widely circulated on social media last weekend.

Constable Daniel Henry appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh on Thursday, where he was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to injure—one of the most severe offences under Guyana’s Firearm Offences Act. He was not required to plead. Bail was denied, and he was remanded to prison until January 14, 2026.

Under Section 37 of Chapter 16:05, a conviction for this offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and corporal punishment, including whipping or flogging.

The charge stems from a shocking incident in Port Kaituma, Region One, shortly after midnight last Saturday. A video that quickly went viral shows the constable—appearing heavily intoxicated—brandishing an AK-47 rifle, firing shots into the roadway, and issuing threats as alarmed residents scrambled for safety.

Public criticism intensified after it emerged that the Guyana Police Force did not issue an official statement until more than 24 hours after the footage was widely shared.

The incident has triggered a series of urgent questions:

  • How did an allegedly intoxicated rank gain access to an AK-47?
  • What was recorded—or omitted—in the station diary that night?
  • Why did the Police Force delay its public acknowledgment of the incident?

As pressure mounts, investigators are now examining not only the constable’s actions but also systemic lapses that may have enabled the breach of discipline. The matter remains under active investigation.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
