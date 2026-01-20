MAHIPAUL CLAIMS WIN FAILED TO FOLLOW THROUGH ON UNIFIED OPPOSITION EFFORTS

HGP Nightly News – Efforts to forge a unified parliamentary Opposition have stalled, with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) placing responsibility squarely on the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party for what it describes as a breakdown in engagement.

In a statement issued on Monday, APNU Parliamentary Whip Ganesh Mahipaul said his party made repeated attempts to initiate structured discussions with WIN aimed at coordinating Opposition strategy in the National Assembly. According to Mahipaul, the objective was to establish a collective Opposition front capable of effectively scrutinising and holding the PPP/C Government accountable.

Mahipaul said those efforts resulted in only one telephone conversation, during which both sides reportedly agreed on a broad framework for cooperation. That proposed agenda included matters such as the distribution of parliamentary committee responsibilities, the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee, the establishment of sectoral committees, and the appointment of Shadow Ministers.

However, Mahipaul said that despite WIN indicating it would propose a date, time, and venue for a formal meeting to advance those discussions, no follow-up materialised. He noted that several months have passed without any further engagement from WIN.

As a result, APNU has moved ahead independently, naming its own Shadow Ministers and continuing to operate on its own within Parliament. Mahipaul said the party remains committed to representing its constituents and fulfilling its constitutional role as an Opposition force, regardless of the absence of broader coordination.

While maintaining that APNU remains open to collaboration with other opposition parties, Mahipaul said his party would not continue to pursue unity talks where there is no demonstrated willingness to engage.

He also criticised WIN Leader Azruddin Mohamed, alleging that Mohamed’s focus has been directed primarily toward his ongoing legal challenges rather than parliamentary responsibilities.

That focus, Mahipaul suggested, has contributed to the lack of progress on Opposition unity. Despite the setback, APNU said it will continue to discharge its duties in the National Assembly and reiterated its call for opposition forces to work together in the national interest.

Like this: Like Loading...