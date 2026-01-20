JANUARY 26: SPEAKER ORDERS 10 A.M. MEETING FOR OPPOSITION TO CHOOSE LEADER

HGP Nightly News – The long-delayed process to select Guyana’s next Leader of the Opposition is now on a fixed date, with Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir confirming that the election will take place on Monday, January 26.

Nadir made the announcement on Tuesday night during a live televised broadcast on the National Communications Network (NCN), saying he has instructed the Clerk of the National Assembly to convene a meeting of Opposition Members of Parliament at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

The meeting is scheduled ahead of the presentation of the National Budget later that day, and will allow the parliamentary Opposition to formally establish its leadership in the 13th Parliament.

By calling the meeting, the Speaker’s decision clears the way for the election process to proceed, ending weeks of uncertainty over when Opposition MPs would be brought together to name their Leader.

