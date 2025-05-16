MAGISTRATE RAVINDRA MOHABIR’S UNCOUTH OUTBURSTS IN FULL COURT NOW A NORM, BERBICE BAR WRITES THE ACTING CHANCELLOR

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The Berbice Bar Association has formally written to Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, expressing grave concerns about the alleged unprofessional and discourteous behavior of Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir, who serves in the West Berbice Magisterial District.

The letter—seen by HGP Nightly News—describes a pattern of derogatory statements and conduct by Magistrate Mohabir directed at attorneys, often in open court and the presence of the public, causing what the Bar calls “serious detriment and embarrassment” to legal practitioners.

Sources familiar with the matter described several alarming incidents, including one in which a defense attorney was reportedly ordered by the magistrate to “sit and shut up” and instructed not to speak for the remainder of the day. The attorney was reportedly forced to leave the courtroom abruptly, abandoning his clients.

In another instance, Magistrate Mohabir chastised his orderly, questioning whether he was “stupid” for allowing attorneys to use their phones in court, reportedly declaring “No phones whatsoever” in an outburst.

Legal sources argue that these behaviors are in direct violation of judicial ethics and the expected decorum of the bench.

Political Accusations and Controversial Bail Decision

The controversy surrounding Magistrate Mohabir intensified following a statement from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), which accused the magistrate of political bias and acting under the influence of a government minister.

The PNCR highlighted a recent case heard at the Wales Magistrate’s Court on May 2, 2025, where two individuals were remanded on charges of inciting violence and terrorism. However, the party alleges that Glenroy Fraser, identified as a PPP activist, was secretly granted bail by Magistrate Mohabir after an initial remand decision.

The opposition party said this behavior signals that Magistrate Mohabir is compromised and cannot be trusted to preside fairly and independently over legal proceedings.

The Berbice Bar is now calling for the Chancellor’s urgent intervention to investigate the complaints and restore public trust in the judiciary.

