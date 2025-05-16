Saturday, May 17, 2025
GDF TROOPS ATTACKED DURING PATROL NEAR VENEZUELAN BORDER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
– No Injuries Reported

Georgetown, Guyana – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has confirmed that its soldiers came under fire three times within 24 hours this week while on routine patrols in the Cuyuni River region, near Eteringbang and Macapa, along the disputed Guyana-Venezuela border.

In a statement issued early Thursday, the GDF disclosed that the attacks were launched by armed men dressed in civilian clothing, positioned on the Venezuelan side of the river. Fortunately, no GDF members were injured during these incidents.

The GDF emphasized that it delivered a “measured response” in each case and remains resolute in defending Guyana’s sovereignty.

“These acts of aggression will not deter us. We will continue regular patrols to uphold the security of our borders and protect our citizens,” the statement read.

This week’s confrontations follow a similar incident three months ago in which GDF soldiers were wounded after reportedly coming under fire in the same region. Additionally, on March 1, 2025, a Venezuelan military vessel unlawfully entered Guyana’s maritime space, demanding information from vessels operating legally in Guyanese waters.

The renewed border hostilities come amid heightened geopolitical tension as Venezuela continues to defy the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Despite a recent ICJ ruling barring Venezuela from holding regional elections in Guyana’s Essequibo territory, the Maduro administration has proposed a May 25, 2025, vote in the region it falsely claims.

Earlier this week, President Irfaan Ali reassured the nation that Guyana’s borders remain secure and that the GDF and international partners are monitoring the situation closely.

“To all the citizens of Guyana and those living within our territory — you have nothing to fear. You are in your sovereign homeland, and we will ensure that sovereignty is respected by all,” the President declared.

The GDF has reaffirmed that national security protocols have been heightened, and citizens are urged to remain vigilant but calm.

