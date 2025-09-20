PRESIDENT ALI REAFFIRMS GOVERNMENTS COMMITMENT TO RICE FARMERS AMID FALLING RICE PRICES

President Ali Pledges Comprehensive Support for Rice Farmers Amid Falling Prices

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

President Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to rice farmers, promising a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the challenges currently affecting the industry.

Speaking directly with farmers from the Upper Corentyne on Wednesday, President Ali said the government is actively engaging millers to secure the best possible prices for paddy.

“We want rice farmers to succeed and we will put the right structures in place to ensure that happens,” President Ali declared.

The Head of State acknowledged that the rice industry is operating in a complex global environment marked by oversupply, falling prices, and crop dumping, but assured farmers that the administration is working to navigate these challenges.

Government Initiatives Outlined

Ongoing dialogue : Ali pledged continuous engagement between landowners, farmers, and millers, with solutions to be hammered out in the coming two weeks.

: Ali pledged continuous engagement between landowners, farmers, and millers, with solutions to be hammered out in the coming two weeks. Storage facilities : Plans are in motion to build new storage sites across the country, expanding national stockpiling capacity.

: Plans are in motion to build new storage sites across the country, expanding national stockpiling capacity. Research investment : The Government will channel funds into developing higher-yielding rice varieties to boost competitiveness.

: The Government will channel funds into developing to boost competitiveness. Grading system reform : Improvements will be made to ensure farmers receive fairer prices for their produce.

: Improvements will be made to ensure farmers receive for their produce. International expertise: Specialists will be recruited to help diversify farmers’ income streams beyond traditional rice production.

President Ali underscored that these measures are designed not only to stabilize rice production but also to create new economic opportunities for farmers while strengthening Guyana’s position in the global rice market.

Farmers welcomed the meeting, noting that it provided an opportunity to voice their concerns directly to the President and members of his Cabinet.

