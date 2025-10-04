LOW RESIGNS AS TREASURER OF THE PNC/R, VOWS TO CONTINUE SERVICE TO PARTY & ADVOCATE FOR BETTER LEADERSHIP

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Economist Elson Low, who served as the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Youth Policy and Economic Adviser, has tendered his resignation as Treasurer of the party. The move, confirmed on Wednesday, comes amid what Low described as a personal decision to focus on advancing his studies.

“I have decided to move from the treasurial position at this time so that I can focus on my studies,” Low told HGP Nightly News.

However, his resignation comes against the backdrop of internal turbulence within the PNCR, which continues to face scrutiny following its devastating defeat in the 2025 General and Regional Elections. Low, who has been a vocal critic of the governing People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) on economic management, has also openly expressed concerns about the direction of the PNCR’s leadership.

He noted that while the party is in a phase of rebuilding and reconsolidation, his recommendations for a new leadership approach have yet to take hold.

“I had my concerns about the approach that leadership was taking, and as I didn’t see any change in that approach, I thought it was best that leadership find somebody willing to work within that framework,” Low explained.

Despite stepping down, Low emphasized that he remains committed to serving the PNCR and contributing to reform at the grassroots level. He stated that he intends to continue advocating for a different modus operandi within the party’s structure and to hold the current administration accountable for its governance failures.

“I’ll continue to highlight some of the concerning errors in their approach going forward,” the former treasurer asserted.

Low’s resignation follows growing calls within the PNCR for introspection and leadership renewal after the party’s poor performance at the polls. This development has reignited debate over its future direction and political strategy.

