Saturday, October 4, 2025
HomeNewsLOW RESIGNS AS TREASURER OF THE PNC/R, VOWS TO CONTINUE SERVICE TO...
NewsPolitics

LOW RESIGNS AS TREASURER OF THE PNC/R, VOWS TO CONTINUE SERVICE TO PARTY & ADVOCATE FOR BETTER LEADERSHIP

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
452

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Economist Elson Low, who served as the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Youth Policy and Economic Adviser, has tendered his resignation as Treasurer of the party. The move, confirmed on Wednesday, comes amid what Low described as a personal decision to focus on advancing his studies.

“I have decided to move from the treasurial position at this time so that I can focus on my studies,” Low told HGP Nightly News.

However, his resignation comes against the backdrop of internal turbulence within the PNCR, which continues to face scrutiny following its devastating defeat in the 2025 General and Regional Elections. Low, who has been a vocal critic of the governing People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) on economic management, has also openly expressed concerns about the direction of the PNCR’s leadership.

He noted that while the party is in a phase of rebuilding and reconsolidation, his recommendations for a new leadership approach have yet to take hold.

“I had my concerns about the approach that leadership was taking, and as I didn’t see any change in that approach, I thought it was best that leadership find somebody willing to work within that framework,” Low explained.

Despite stepping down, Low emphasized that he remains committed to serving the PNCR and contributing to reform at the grassroots level. He stated that he intends to continue advocating for a different modus operandi within the party’s structure and to hold the current administration accountable for its governance failures.

“I’ll continue to highlight some of the concerning errors in their approach going forward,” the former treasurer asserted.

Low’s resignation follows growing calls within the PNCR for introspection and leadership renewal after the party’s poor performance at the polls. This development has reignited debate over its future direction and political strategy.

Previous article
PUBLIC SENSITISED ON USE OF NEW DEMERARA BRIDGE CROSSING
Next article
PPP/C DENIES SPENDING $GUY 5 BILLION ON ELECTIONS CAMPAIGN, ‘ I WILL MAKE THE FIGURE KNOWN LATER’ – G.S JAGDEO
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ANOTHER PRISON ESCAPEE RECAPTURED

FREEMAN STREET YOUTH REMANDED FOR MURDER…. ALLEGED AGGRESSOR THE VICTIM