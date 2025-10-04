Saturday, October 4, 2025
PUBLIC SENSITISED ON USE OF NEW DEMERARA BRIDGE CROSSING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

The Ministry of Public Works, in collaboration with the Department of Public Information (DPI), has launched a nationwide public education campaign aimed at sensitising citizens on the proper use of the New Demerara River Bridge.

The initiative comes as the highly anticipated bridge nears its official commissioning, marking one of Guyana’s most significant infrastructure milestones. The education drive focuses on traffic safety, toll procedures, pedestrian regulations, and vessel navigation protocols under the new structure.

Officials say the program includes a series of radio and television features, community meetings, and social media advisories to ensure that road users understand how to use the new crossing safely and efficiently.

According to ministry representatives, the bridge—built to modern international standards—will introduce updated traffic systems, including electronic tolling, designated lanes for various vehicle types, and real-time monitoring for smoother transit.

The public education campaign is part of a broader effort to ensure the facility’s successful integration into the national transportation network, thereby easing congestion and improving connectivity between the East Bank and West Bank of Demerara.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
