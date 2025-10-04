Saturday, October 4, 2025
PPP/C DENIES SPENDING $GUY 5 BILLION ON ELECTIONS CAMPAIGN, ‘ I WILL MAKE THE FIGURE KNOWN LATER’ – G.S JAGDEO

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has flatly denied claims that his party spent $5 billion during the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections campaign.

At his weekly press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo appeared visibly irritated when confronted with the figure, which was first published by a credible online news outlet citing unnamed sources. He dismissed the report as baseless and accused the media of spreading misinformation under the guise of anonymity.

“You could publish a blatant lie like that and say you can’t disclose your source. I don’t know where he pulled that from—some dark part of his body or somewhere else,”
Jagdeo said sharply when questioned by reporters.

The Vice President’s comments come amid growing scrutiny of the PPP/C’s election spending, following concerns raised by the U.S.-based Carter Center, which observed the September polls. In its preliminary report, the Center noted “multiple allegations of misuse of state resources and the state media” during the campaign, and pointed to photographs circulating online that appeared to support those claims.

Jagdeo, however, dismissed both the report and the media’s claims, maintaining that his party’s campaign expenses were far lower than the figures being circulated.

“My poll said they spent $300 million in the last elections, which is a lot of money by the way. I thought we spent far less,”
he said, adding that the PPP/C’s overall spending did not exceed that of the opposition.

Pressed further on whether he would disclose the exact figure spent on campaigning, the PPP/C General Secretary was evasive but promised to do so later.

“I will make known the figure later, but I would love if you tell the country how you came up with $5 billion,”
Jagdeo told reporters.

The Vice President insisted that his party’s campaign was modest and transparent, contrasting it with what he described as “mediocre and underfunded” opposition efforts.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
