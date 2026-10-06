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LOW PAY NO EXCUSE FOR POLICE TAKING BRIBES – WALROND

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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond says police ranks can no longer point to low salaries as justification for accepting bribes, arguing that improvements in salaries, promotions and welfare have strengthened the conditions under which officers serve.

Speaking during an online podcast on Sunday, Walrond said the government has invested billions of dollars in law enforcement over the past five years, with spending directed at improving both the capacity of the security services and the welfare of ranks.

Against that backdrop, the minister maintained that corruption and other forms of misconduct must be treated as questions of integrity and professionalism.

“Every police officer should conduct their job with integrity and professionalism,” Walrond said. She pointed to changes in remuneration packages and expanded opportunities for advancement as part of efforts to make policing a more sustainable career.

But Walrond said those opportunities should come with greater accountability. According to the minister, promotion within the Guyana Police Force should be based on merit, with an officer’s performance, leadership capabilities and disciplinary record considered when determining whether that rank should advance.

She said infractions should be documented and placed on officers’ files so that misconduct can have consequences for future promotions.“It should come on the basis of merit,” Walrond said.

The minister also rejected a system in which advancement could be influenced by personal connections, saying clear standards should apply across the Force.

“The idea now is to keep a standard that is clear, that is not based on who you know, and who knows you,” she said. Walrond stressed, however, that cases of misconduct should not be allowed to define the entire Police Force, noting that many ranks continue to perform their duties professionally.

“There are many, many hardworking and dedicated men and women in uniform, and the misconduct of a few should not overshadow the sacrifice of so many other officers,” she said.

The minister maintained that improved compensation and career opportunities must now be matched by higher standards of conduct from ranks entrusted with enforcing the law.

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