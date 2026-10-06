HSM Motors Brings GAC & AION Vehicles To Guyana With Extended Warranties And Regional Parts Support

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana’s rapidly expanding automotive sector has received a major technological boost with HSM Motors officially securing authorization as the exclusive national dealer for the Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC) and its dedicated pure-electric brand, AION.

The formal launch took place on Friday, October 2, 2026, introducing advanced Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Battery-Electric Vehicles (BEV) to the Guyanese market.

To address long-standing consumer apprehensions regarding modern electric mobility and foreign parts procurement, the dealership unveiled an eight-year warranty package backed by a dedicated supply pipeline linked directly to GAC’s regional distribution warehouse in Panama.

Engineering Pedigree: ‘The Japanese Manufacturer of China’

Addressing the competitive dynamics of the Guyanese auto market, Chief Executive Officer of HSM Motors Mikhail Hosein noted that introducing new marques requires establishing long-term customer confidence, technical service capabilities, and durable engineering:

Joint Venture Heritage: GAC has long been known as “The Japanese Manufacturer of China” due to its extensive manufacturing joint ventures assembling vehicles for Japanese automotive giants Toyota and Honda for the Chinese domestic market.

GAC has long been known as “The Japanese Manufacturer of China” due to its extensive manufacturing joint ventures assembling vehicles for Japanese automotive giants Toyota and Honda for the Chinese domestic market. Tier-1 Global Components: GAC vehicles integrate core electronic and powertrain components engineered through strategic partnerships with international Tier-1 automotive suppliers, including Bosch , Denso , and AISIN .

GAC vehicles integrate core electronic and powertrain components engineered through strategic partnerships with international Tier-1 automotive suppliers, including , , and . Global Standing: CEO of regional distributor Motorworld SXM Tariq Amjad highlighted GAC’s position on the Fortune Global 500 list and pointed to its eight consecutive years leading the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) among Chinese domestic brands.

“We have a lot of competitive automobile companies in this country. What makes your company different from the rest?” reporter Antonio Dey asked during the launch event.

“GAC manufactures all of the Toyotas and Hondas in China… reliability and durability,” Hosein emphasized, explaining the brand’s engineering quality.

Fleet Lineup: From Fuel-Efficient Crossovers to the Luxury Hyper HT

Detailing the vehicle lineup available to Guyanese motorists, Motorworld SXM CEO Tariq Amjad explained that the rollout is calibrated to serve both traditional fuel consumers and drivers transitioning to clean energy:

Gasoline Models (ICE): The internal combustion offering features two dynamic crossover options: the GS3 Emzoom (MZU) and the GS4 Max / Emkoo (MCU), pairing turbocharged fuel economy with contemporary cabin styling.

The internal combustion offering features two dynamic crossover options: the (MZU) and the (MCU), pairing turbocharged fuel economy with contemporary cabin styling. Electric Vehicle (BEV) Options: Four dedicated pure-electric models are entering the market under the AION banner, led by the AION Y Plus crossover, the AION V , and the executive AION ES sedan.

Four dedicated pure-electric models are entering the market under the AION banner, led by the crossover, the , and the executive sedan. The Flagship Hyper HT: Anchoring the premium segment is the Hyper HT , a luxury electric SUV equipped with distinctive gull-wing doors, intelligent driver-assist suites, and ultra-fast charging capabilities.

Anchoring the premium segment is the , a luxury electric SUV equipped with distinctive gull-wing doors, intelligent driver-assist suites, and ultra-fast charging capabilities. Future Expansions: While six models are being introduced for the initial commercial rollout, Amjad confirmed that three additional models are scheduled for local release in 2027.

“We have two gasoline models—one is called the Emzoom and Emkoo—and then we have four electric options,” Amjad detailed. “Electric is really on the rise in Guyana, and when it comes to our brand in Guyana, GAC… behind me that is the Hyper HT, that is our luxury brand. We have six models that we are introducing, and three more next year to the people of Guyana.”

Extended Warranties and Panama Logistics Linkage

To support vehicle reliability and long-term resale value, HSM Motors announced an extensive after-sales support program:

Warranty Coverage: Every vehicle sold comes standard with an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer manufacturer warranty, while battery packs on all AION electric models receive coverage for up to 200,000 kilometers .

Every vehicle sold comes standard with an manufacturer warranty, while battery packs on all AION electric models receive coverage for up to . Durability Validation: GAC subjects its chassis and drivetrains to over four million kilometers of rigorous durability testing to guarantee ten years of functional operating life, resulting in GAC earning the top ranking among Chinese automotive brands for three-year residual value in 2026 .

GAC subjects its chassis and drivetrains to over to guarantee ten years of functional operating life, resulting in GAC earning the top ranking among Chinese automotive brands for . Panama Logistics Hub: To prevent prolonged maintenance downtime, HSM Motors established a direct parts supply agreement with GAC’s regional logistics warehouse in Panama, facilitating rapid shipping of genuine OEM components, body panels, and diagnostic modules to Georgetown.

With showroom viewings and consumer test drives now underway, HSM Motors aims to capture a significant share of Guyana’s fleet modernizations and growing private vehicle market.