Friday, April 4, 2025
‘LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE’ – V-PAC CHAIRMAN URGES PNC/R & AFC AMID COALITION TALKS

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

A young politician representing a recently formed political movement is making waves with a bold message: Guyana’s future must not be held hostage by what he describes as a weak opposition or corrupt governance.

Speaking out ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections, the emerging political voice urges the Alliance For Change (AFC) and the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) to stop the internal power plays and listen to the people they hope to serve.

“The electorate is demanding leadership, not political games,” he said, adding that any serious effort to challenge the current administration must begin with unity, integrity, and fresh ideas.

The comments come as coalition talks between the AFC and PNCR remain ongoing, with no official agreement announced yet.

The young leader says his movement is prepared to hold government and opposition accountable and calls for youth-centered policies, transparency, and a genuine connection with citizens on the ground.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
