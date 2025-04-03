Friday, April 4, 2025
THE HOUSE-TO-HOUSE VERIFICATION CASE: CJ TO HAND DOWN LANDMARK RULING ON APRIL 3,2025

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

A major court ruling that could impact the conduct of Guyana’s upcoming General and Regional Elections is set to be handed down on April 3.

At the center of the case is the issue of house-to-house verification, with arguments already presented to the court stating that the addresses provided by persons seeking to register must be independently verified to ensure the integrity of the voters’ list.

Those advocating for verification insist that it’s a critical safeguard to prevent electoral fraud and to guarantee that only eligible voters are included. Opponents, however, argue that the process could delay preparations and potentially disenfranchise voters if not handled efficiently.

The ruling is expected to have significant implications for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and could shape the timeline and procedures for the 2025 polls.

