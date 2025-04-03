Friday, April 4, 2025
BIRTH CERTIFICATE SCAM UNCOVERED, POLICE CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Newsroom

The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into a birth certificate scam that has left at least four individuals defrauded of $20,000 each.

According to reports, the victims were approached by an individual claiming to have inside access to fast-track birth certificate processing. After collecting payments, the suspect vanished without delivering any documents.

The scam has triggered concerns over fraudulent activity surrounding vital documents, and authorities warn the public to be cautious when engaging with unofficial agents or middlemen.

Police say the suspect is currently being sought, and the victims are cooperating with investigators as they work to trace the fraudulent scheme and recover the stolen funds.

