LINDEN TOLLS UNDER REVIEW AS GOVERNMENT QUESTIONS COUNCIL’S FINANCES

HGP Nightly News – The Government is moving to scrutinise the finances of the Linden Town Council as pressure mounts over toll charges affecting businesses and residents in the town.

Following a meeting between senior government officials and the Linden Town Council, it was revealed that the Council’s audited financial statements are significantly behind schedule, making it difficult to establish a clear picture of its current revenue and expenditure.

The issue came into sharp focus after Lindeners and members of the private sector raised concerns about the cost of doing business in the town because of the toll charges.

The Council has proposed cutting the existing tolls by 50 per cent, with the Government noting that the proposed reduction is not expected to negatively affect the Council’s cash flow or place additional burdens on the private sector.

However, before any decision is finalised, the Government said there will be an examination of the Council’s finances to establish a verifiable account of its income and spending.

The Government is expected to review the proposed toll reduction while working with the Council to bring its financial records up to date.

The meeting included Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand, Minister of Finance Dr Ashni Singh and Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, along with Mayor Dominique Blair and senior officials of the Linden Town Council.