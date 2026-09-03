NANDLALL BLASTS LAWYERS OVER BARIMA CLAIMS: ‘RECKLESS AND REPREHENSIBLE’

HGP Nightly News – Attorney General Anil Nandlall has launched a strong attack on opposition-aligned lawyers he accuses of making “reckless” claims about the Government’s financial assistance to survivors and families affected by the deadly MV Barima tragedy.

Nandlall said the Government is not offering compensation or admitting liability, but is instead developing a framework for financial assistance and providing other forms of support to those affected by the July 18 tragedy.

Speaking on his programme Issues in the News, Nandlall accused some lawyers of misleading affected families and attempting to secure them as clients through what he described as improper solicitation.

He also warned victims and their relatives to be cautious about accepting legal arrangements that could result in lawyers taking a substantial percentage of any financial assistance or compensation they may eventually receive.

The Attorney General said affected persons remain free to hire lawyers of their choice, but urged them to carefully consider the terms of any representation agreement.

Meanwhile, Nandlall said a legal team headed by Belizean attorney Eamon Courtenay is working on the framework for Government assistance.

The team is also dealing with issues including replacing legal documents, administering the estates of deceased victims and addressing the legal status of persons who remain missing.

More than $75 million has already been distributed to affected families through the Government’s HEART initiative, which has provided assistance to more than 750 people across Regions One through Ten.

Nandlall maintained that the Government’s assistance programme is intended to provide immediate and long-term support while legal processes surrounding the tragedy continue.