HomeArticlesNANDLALL BLASTS LAWYERS OVER BARIMA CLAIMS: ‘RECKLESS AND REPREHENSIBLE’
ArticlesCourtNewsPolitics

NANDLALL BLASTS LAWYERS OVER BARIMA CLAIMS: ‘RECKLESS AND REPREHENSIBLE’

By HGPTV
0
277

HGP Nightly News – Attorney General Anil Nandlall has launched a strong attack on opposition-aligned lawyers he accuses of making “reckless” claims about the Government’s financial assistance to survivors and families affected by the deadly MV Barima tragedy.

Nandlall said the Government is not offering compensation or admitting liability, but is instead developing a framework for financial assistance and providing other forms of support to those affected by the July 18 tragedy.

Speaking on his programme Issues in the News, Nandlall accused some lawyers of misleading affected families and attempting to secure them as clients through what he described as improper solicitation.

He also warned victims and their relatives to be cautious about accepting legal arrangements that could result in lawyers taking a substantial percentage of any financial assistance or compensation they may eventually receive.

The Attorney General said affected persons remain free to hire lawyers of their choice, but urged them to carefully consider the terms of any representation agreement.

Meanwhile, Nandlall said a legal team headed by Belizean attorney Eamon Courtenay is working on the framework for Government assistance.

The team is also dealing with issues including replacing legal documents, administering the estates of deceased victims and addressing the legal status of persons who remain missing.

More than $75 million has already been distributed to affected families through the Government’s HEART initiative, which has provided assistance to more than 750 people across Regions One through Ten.

Nandlall maintained that the Government’s assistance programme is intended to provide immediate and long-term support while legal processes surrounding the tragedy continue.

Previous article
DUMPSITE 40 FEET FROM HOME, UNDER FLIGHT PATH: DUNCAN SOUNDS ALARM
Next article
LINDEN TOLLS UNDER REVIEW AS GOVERNMENT QUESTIONS COUNCIL’S FINANCES
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID