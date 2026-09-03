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$500M HOSTEL, BUT WHERE IS IT? DUNCAN DEMANDS ANSWERS

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Government has $500 million allocated for a new Amerindian Hostel, but months later APNU MP Sherod Duncan is asking a simple question: where is the project?

Duncan is demanding that the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs reveal the location of the proposed Georgetown hostel, how much has been spent so far and when construction will actually begin.

The project received $500 million in Budget 2026, but Duncan said the public is once again being told that construction will start “shortly” without a firm commencement date.

He wants the government to disclose whether land has been acquired, what procurement has been undertaken, whether a contractor has been selected, the value of any contract awarded and the expected completion date.

Duncan said he supports the construction of a modern facility for Indigenous people travelling to Georgetown for medical treatment and other essential services.

However, he questioned the repeated announcements surrounding the project, particularly during Amerindian Heritage Month, arguing that a publicly funded project should be judged by what has actually been delivered rather than what has been announced.

“Show us the site. Show us the procurement. Show us the money. Show us the start date,” Duncan said.

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