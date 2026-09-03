MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITION HEARING STALLS AGAIN OVER COURT ORDER

HGP Nightly News – Another courtroom showdown has stalled the extradition case against Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed, after their lawyers asked Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman to pause proceedings while they seek clarification from the Court of Appeal.

The request came as the prosecution was prepared to restart the long-delayed hearing, with Inspector Prem Narine ready to testify and Permanent Secretary Sharon Roopchand-Edwards available for cross-examination.

The defence team, led by Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, pointed to a recent Court of Appeal order which allows the extradition proceedings to continue but prevents the Chief Magistrate from making a final decision.

Forde and attorneys Damien Da Silva and Siand Dhurjon told the court that the order has created a “crisis of clarity” over how the Magistrates’ Court should proceed while the constitutional challenge remains before the Court of Appeal.

They said they intend to approach the appellate court for clarification and directions. The prosecution, led by Terrence Williams, KC, urged Chief Magistrate Latchman to allow the hearing to continue.

The extradition proceedings began on January 6 but have been stalled since March 25, with the latest development coming shortly after the Caribbean Court of Justice rejected another attempt to stay the proceedings.

The United States is seeking the extradition of the Mohameds over federal charges linked to an alleged US$50 million gold export and tax-evasion scheme.

The allegations against them remain to be determined by the courts.