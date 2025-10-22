Thursday, October 23, 2025
HomeArticlesLBI SCANDAL: WIN SLAMS GPF LEADERS FOR ABUSING JUNIOR RANKS
ArticlesNewsPolitics

LBI SCANDAL: WIN SLAMS GPF LEADERS FOR ABUSING JUNIOR RANKS

By HGPTV
0
1386

GEORGETOWN – The WIN Party has added its voice to the growing public condemnation of a deeply humiliating incident within the Guyana Police Force (GPF), where a video circulating on social media allegedly showed constables being instructed to lie face down in full uniform in public view at the LBI Community Centre ground.

The public has widely condemned the act, though police have not officially addressed the matter publicly.​The WIN Party statement branded the incident as an unacceptable “abuse of power” and a “disrespect to the men and women who serve and protect us.”

The party highlighted the callous timing, noting that the humiliation occurred after officers had just completed a grueling 14 hours of duty ensuring public safety during the recent Diwali celebrations. ​The core of the WIN Party’s outrage is the systemic failure of leadership: “Police officers are humans too. No officer, regardless of rank, should misuse their authority or violate the standing orders that govern the conduct of police officers.”

The party argued that the public spectacle undermines the dignity of the uniform, asserting that respect for the uniform must begin with supervisors respecting their own ranks.​The incident, which allegedly violates internal standing orders that prohibit oppressive or tyrannical conduct toward inferior ranks, has fueled concerns over accountability within the GPF.

WIN is therefore calling on the Guyana Police Force to “launch a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable.”​The party stressed that until “those in-house respecting their fellow officers who wear it,” the Force cannot expect the public to hold the uniform in high regard.

Previous article
AFC MEMBER DEVIN SEARS & 70-YEAR-OLD FARMER IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR GANJA POSSESSION
Next article
CALL IN THE FBI – NOT JUST THE LOCAL POLICE, GHK LALL SAYS GOLD SMUGGLING INVESTIGATION WELCOMED
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ALI SWEARS IN ACTING CHANCELLOR, CHIEF JUSTICE AMID JUDICIAL TRANSITION

New Training Center, Robot building labs to be built for young...