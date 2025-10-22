LBI SCANDAL: WIN SLAMS GPF LEADERS FOR ABUSING JUNIOR RANKS

GEORGETOWN – The WIN Party has added its voice to the growing public condemnation of a deeply humiliating incident within the Guyana Police Force (GPF), where a video circulating on social media allegedly showed constables being instructed to lie face down in full uniform in public view at the LBI Community Centre ground.

The public has widely condemned the act, though police have not officially addressed the matter publicly.​The WIN Party statement branded the incident as an unacceptable “abuse of power” and a “disrespect to the men and women who serve and protect us.”

The party highlighted the callous timing, noting that the humiliation occurred after officers had just completed a grueling 14 hours of duty ensuring public safety during the recent Diwali celebrations. ​The core of the WIN Party’s outrage is the systemic failure of leadership: “Police officers are humans too. No officer, regardless of rank, should misuse their authority or violate the standing orders that govern the conduct of police officers.”

The party argued that the public spectacle undermines the dignity of the uniform, asserting that respect for the uniform must begin with supervisors respecting their own ranks.​The incident, which allegedly violates internal standing orders that prohibit oppressive or tyrannical conduct toward inferior ranks, has fueled concerns over accountability within the GPF.

WIN is therefore calling on the Guyana Police Force to “launch a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable.”​The party stressed that until “those in-house respecting their fellow officers who wear it,” the Force cannot expect the public to hold the uniform in high regard.

