CALL IN THE FBI – NOT JUST THE LOCAL POLICE, GHK LALL SAYS GOLD SMUGGLING INVESTIGATION WELCOMED

BY: TRAVIS CHASE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS

GHK LALL WELCOMES PROBE INTO GOLD SMUGGLING

Former Chairman of the Guyana Gold Board, GHK Lall, says the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) should be invited to assist with the ongoing probe into alleged gold smuggling involving the Mohamed family — a move he believes would place the current administration under greater international scrutiny.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo recently directed the Guyana Police Force to launch a comprehensive investigation into the alleged illegal movement of gold out of Guyana and to determine who may have been involved in the operation.

However, Lall, who is also a newspaper columnist and vocal government critic, said that if the authorities are serious about transparency, then foreign law enforcement — particularly the FBI — should be part of the investigation.

“If they are genuine about uncovering the truth, the FBI’s involvement will ensure credibility and accountability,” Lall stated.

During his press conference on Thursday, Vice President Jagdeo suggested that Lall himself should also be questioned as part of the inquiry. Lall, in response, declared that he is ready and willing to face any investigation.

The outspoken former Gold Board head warned that the case could open a Pandora’s box, potentially exposing high-level government connections.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government has accused Mohamed’s Enterprise of paying bribes to corrupt Guyanese officials to secure contracts and facilitate gold smuggling, evading more than US$50 million in taxes. The company has already been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

U.S. authorities have signaled that extradition requests could follow, with those convicted facing lengthy prison terms, fines, and the forfeiture of their assets.

As Lall summed up, “Let’s have a real investigation — one that the world can trust.”

