AFC MEMBER DEVIN SEARS & 70-YEAR-OLD FARMER IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR GANJA POSSESSION

Police have detained Devin Sears, a 39-year-old educator and former Member of Parliament for the Alliance For Change (AFC), along with 69-year-old farmer Albert Sandy of Takama Waterfront, Upper Berbice River, after discovering over 3 kilograms of suspected cannabis during a mobile patrol stop in Linden.

According to police reports, the vehicle, driven by Sears, was stopped in the vicinity of the old Bamia Police Checkpoint, where officers observed that he appeared nervous. Sears reportedly told police he was transporting tourism plants, but a search revealed 22 bulky plastic bags and four large brown canvas bags filled with leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Farmer Albert Sandy admitted ownership of the narcotics and told investigators that he had hired Sears to transport the goods to Peru. Both men were taken to the Mackenzie Police Station, where the drugs were weighed and confirmed to total 310.71 kilograms. They remain in custody pending charges.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Alliance For Change said it is closely monitoring the investigation, emphasizing the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. The party called for a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation, urging the public to refrain from speculation that could prejudice the case.

The AFC further highlighted that, according to the police report, the second occupant admitted ownership of the suspected narcotics, even as Sears remains in custody. The party reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law and expressed confidence that due process would be upheld.

