JAGDEO: PPP HAS RESTORED JOBS AND HOPE FOR THOUSANDS OF GUYANESE

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a spirited defence of his party’s record, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has dismissed what he described as the opposition’s attempts to cast a bleak picture of Guyana’s current state. According to Dr. Jagdeo, the country is moving forward, not backward — and thousands of Guyanese are better off for it.

Speaking during his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, Dr. Jagdeo highlighted significant strides made by the PPP/Civic administration since taking office in 2020, including the creation of more than 60,000 jobs. These include part-time opportunities that, he said, have helped stimulate small business growth and investment in agriculture at the community level.

“There is a deliberate attempt to mislead people about the country’s progress,” Dr. Jagdeo said. “But the facts tell a different story.”

A CONTRAST IN GOVERNANCE

Jagdeo was unsparing in his criticism of the previous administration led by A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), accusing them of doing the very opposite of what they had promised in their 2015 campaign manifesto.

That manifesto had declared job creation a top priority. “Jobs, jobs and more jobs” was the rallying cry — but, according to Jagdeo, the reality turned out to be mass unemployment and economic hardship.

Just one year into office, then-President David Granger tempered expectations by stating: “There is no magic wand. The government cannot provide jobs in the government service, in the police force or the defence force.”

Jagdeo said that during APNU+AFC’s time in office, thousands were placed on the breadline, with one of the hardest-hit sectors being the sugar industry. In 2017, the administration closed four sugar estates, resulting in the dismissal of more than 7,000 workers. For many of these families, the loss was not just economic but emotional.

“They were begging in the hot sun just to keep their jobs,” Jagdeo recalled. “But they were ignored. Severance was delayed. Retraining promises were broken. It was cruelty, plain and simple.”

A BRIGHTER OUTLOOK

Under the current PPP/C administration, Jagdeo says the tide has turned. He pointed to a marked increase in disposable income, particularly among public sector workers. According to the General Secretary, government employees are now collectively earning $105 billion more annually in wages and salaries compared to five years ago.

The increase is part of a multi-year agreement signed between the government and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), which has already seen a 10 percent raise in 2024, with an additional eight percent scheduled for 2025.

Dr. Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, confirmed that the 2025 increase will be retroactive to January 1st. “Public servants will get the full benefit of the increase effective from the first of January,” he said.

Jagdeo insists that these measures are not just about numbers, but about dignity and rebuilding lives. “This is what progress looks like — not just promises, but action.”

As Guyana continues to navigate the pressures of rapid development and shifting political tides, the PPP’s message is clear: they are not just managing the economy; they are working to restore hope.

