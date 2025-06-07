A PLEDGE TO THE FUTURE: PRESIDENT ALI PROMISES TO UPLIFT EVERY CHILD IN GUYANA

Georgetown, Guyana — June 7, 2025

President Dr. Irfaan Ali was met with cheers, smiles, and heartfelt embraces on Friday morning as he made a surprise visit to St. Gabriel’s Primary School in Georgetown. The visit, filled with laughter, hugs, and moments of genuine connection, highlighted the President’s ongoing commitment to education and youth engagement in Guyana.

From the moment he stepped onto the school compound, President Ali was swarmed by pupils eager to greet him. Children waved Guyanese flags, stretched out their hands for high-fives, and crowded around for selfies and hugs. The affection was mutual — the President knelt down to speak to students eye-to-eye, offered words of encouragement, and even joined a few in playful banter.

“It’s moments like these that remind me of why we do what we do,” President Ali said during his visit. “Our children are the future, and our teachers are the heroes shaping that future.”

After spending time interacting with the students, the President turned his attention to the teachers — the often-unsung heroes of the education system. In a brief but heartfelt address, he thanked the educators for their tireless service and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the conditions under which they work.

As a tangible gesture of appreciation and support, President Ali donated a set of laptops to the school, aimed at enhancing digital literacy and helping teachers better prepare students for an increasingly tech-driven world.

This visit is part of a broader initiative by the Ali administration to strengthen Guyana’s education sector, especially at the foundational level. Since taking office, President Ali has made frequent unannounced visits to schools across the country — a practice that has earned him praise for remaining connected to the grassroots and maintaining a hands-on approach to governance.

Guyana has made notable strides in education reform in recent years, with a strong emphasis on integrating technology into classrooms, training teachers, and expanding access in hinterland communities. The country is also navigating the challenge of preparing its young population for new economic opportunities arising from the burgeoning oil and gas sector.

At St. Gabriel’s, however, Friday’s visit wasn’t about policy or politics — it was about presence. For the children, it was a morning they won’t soon forget. For the teachers, it was a rare moment of public gratitude. And for the President, it was a reminder that behind every national agenda are real lives, real dreams, and real people.

