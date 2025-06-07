PRESIDENT ALI ATTEMPTS TO DISTANCE HIMSELF FROM LUXURY VEHICLE TAX EVASION

President Ali Denies Involvement in Tax Evasion Allegations Tied to Businessman’s Lamborghini Clearance

by Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Days after embattled businessman and presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed released alleged WhatsApp exchanges with President Irfaan Ali over the clearance of a luxury Lamborghini, the president is now denying any wrongdoing or direct involvement in the vehicle’s tax valuation process.

Speaking during a televised interview on Thursday night, President Ali clarified that he “never received an actual invoice” for the luxury car and that any issues raised were forwarded to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)—the statutory agency responsible for customs and taxes.

“I don’t have any authority on taxes. Any citizen can raise issues with me, and those are forwarded to the relevant agency,” Ali stated.

The president downplayed the messages shared publicly by Mohamed, calling them “minimal” and lacking any evidence of impropriety. He described the move as “dishonest and duplicitous,” distancing himself from the controversy.

“The duplicity and dishonesty—I will not be part of that. He can claim whatever he wants, but the truth is glaring before him,” the president added.

On June 2, Mohamed took to social media to publish a series of WhatsApp messages that allegedly show President Ali facilitating the clearance of his Lamborghini by directing GRA to address the matter.

One of the messages reads:

“Chief, I sent to register the Lamborghini. The license office was told not to register it until instructions come from Staca. he stress me out over the years. First time I hearing the Commissioner-General must know when a vehicle is registering.”

President Ali reportedly responded in the messages:

“Okay chief. Thanks.”

Mohamed is currently before the court, having been charged late last month with false tax declarations and under-invoicing a luxury vehicle, believed to be the Lamborghini in question. He has pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

While the controversy has sparked political debate—especially given Mohamed’s presidential aspirations—the GRA has not publicly commented on the case, and it remains unclear how the matter will impact the businessman’s political ambitions.

Like this: Like Loading...