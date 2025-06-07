Saturday, June 7, 2025
HomeNewsPRESIDENT ALI ATTEMPTS TO DISTANCE HIMSELF FROM LUXURY VEHICLE TAX EVASION
NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI ATTEMPTS TO DISTANCE HIMSELF FROM LUXURY VEHICLE TAX EVASION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1073

President Ali Denies Involvement in Tax Evasion Allegations Tied to Businessman’s Lamborghini Clearance

by Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Days after embattled businessman and presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed released alleged WhatsApp exchanges with President Irfaan Ali over the clearance of a luxury Lamborghini, the president is now denying any wrongdoing or direct involvement in the vehicle’s tax valuation process.

Speaking during a televised interview on Thursday night, President Ali clarified that he “never received an actual invoice” for the luxury car and that any issues raised were forwarded to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)—the statutory agency responsible for customs and taxes.

“I don’t have any authority on taxes. Any citizen can raise issues with me, and those are forwarded to the relevant agency,” Ali stated.

The president downplayed the messages shared publicly by Mohamed, calling them “minimal” and lacking any evidence of impropriety. He described the move as “dishonest and duplicitous,” distancing himself from the controversy.

“The duplicity and dishonesty—I will not be part of that. He can claim whatever he wants, but the truth is glaring before him,” the president added.

On June 2, Mohamed took to social media to publish a series of WhatsApp messages that allegedly show President Ali facilitating the clearance of his Lamborghini by directing GRA to address the matter.

One of the messages reads:

“Chief, I sent to register the Lamborghini. The license office was told not to register it until instructions come from Staca. he stress me out over the years. First time I hearing the Commissioner-General must know when a vehicle is registering.”

President Ali reportedly responded in the messages:

“Okay chief. Thanks.”

Mohamed is currently before the court, having been charged late last month with false tax declarations and under-invoicing a luxury vehicle, believed to be the Lamborghini in question. He has pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

While the controversy has sparked political debate—especially given Mohamed’s presidential aspirations—the GRA has not publicly commented on the case, and it remains unclear how the matter will impact the businessman’s political ambitions.

Previous article
LARGEST COCAINE ORGANIZATIONS OPERATING IN GUYANA,VP JAGDEO ‘NOT SURPRISED’ BY NEW US SANCTIONS ON FOUR GUYANESE.
Next article
JAGDEO: PPP HAS RESTORED JOBS AND HOPE FOR THOUSANDS OF GUYANESE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Quartet dead after speeding driver loses control of car

MAGISTRATE ORDERS PI TO BEGIN IN REONA PAYNE’S MURDER