KEVON LORRIMER HOSPITALISED AGAIN AFTER ‘MILD HEART ATTACK’ WHILE IN POLICE CUSTODY

Political activist Kevon Lorrimer has been hospitalised for the third time since his conviction, this time after reportedly suffering a “mild heart attack” while still in police custody.

Lorrimer, who was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for fraud last month, was taken to a medical facility earlier this week for emergency treatment. His repeated hospital visits since being taken into custody have raised questions about his health and the handling of his detention.

The 39-year-old activist was found guilty in absentia on June 19, 2025, by Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. He was later arrested by police and has remained in their custody ever since.

Lorrimer was convicted for obtaining money by false pretence, a charge that stemmed from claims he defrauded individuals while claiming he could facilitate various services.

Despite his sentencing, Lorrimer has not yet been transferred to the Guyana Prison Service. According to retired Assistant Police Commissioner and former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Paul Slowe, that may be a procedural breach.“Once a commitment warrant is issued by the court, that individual must be handed over to the prison authorities to begin serving their time,” Slowe explained.

“The role of the police is not to detain sentenced individuals beyond what the law allows.”It remains unclear why Lorrimer is still in police custody weeks after his conviction. His most recent hospitalisation follows two prior instances where he was also taken for medical care, fuelling speculation about whether his sentence is being delayed for health or administrative reasons.

So far, police officials have not commented publicly on the delays or on his current condition. Lorrimer is known for his outspoken political commentary and activism on social media, often criticising the government and law enforcement.

His legal troubles have drawn mixed public reaction, with some of his supporters questioning the timing and handling of his arrest and detention.

As of Thursday evening, Lorrimer remained hospitalised under police guard.

