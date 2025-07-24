Thursday, July 24, 2025
HomeArticles$250B LOST TO CORRUPTION? WIN SAYS IT CAN FUND PUBLIC SALARIES AND...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

$250B LOST TO CORRUPTION? WIN SAYS IT CAN FUND PUBLIC SALARIES AND HEALTHCARE WITHOUT NEW TAXES

By HGPTV
0
2

Georgetown, Guyana – At a packed press conference on Thursday, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed stood before supporters and reporters with a bold claim: Guyana doesn’t need to raise taxes or borrow more money to improve lives. It just needs to stop wasting the money it already has.

Mohamed, speaking during the launch of WIN’s 2025 manifesto, pointed to what he described as “billions of dollars” being lost every year to mismanagement, expired supplies, and bloated contracts.

“We went through the 2025 budget and I saw so much wasteful spending,” he said, citing $23 billion in expired drugs and $19.5 billion spent on drainage projects that still failed to prevent flooding.

The message was clear, by cutting out corruption and tightening oversight, the WIN Party believes it can free up as much as 25 to 30 percent of the national budget.

With this year’s budget standing at $1.1 trillion, that could mean more than $250 billion in redirected funds.And the party already has plans for those savings.

Mohamed said a WIN-led government would use the reclaimed money to raise pensions, increase public assistance, boost salaries for public servants, and invest in key services like healthcare and education.

“We are investing the money in the right place,” he said, “in our pensioners, public servants, and persons living with disabilities.”

Behind the numbers were real concerns shared by many Guyanese, low wages, poor public healthcare, limited support for the elderly and vulnerable.

WIN’s strategy, the party argues, offers a practical solution without placing new burdens on taxpayers. Still, questions remain. While Mohamed spoke broadly about overhauling procurement systems and introducing anti-corruption mechanisms, the party did not outline specific tools or legislation.

Officials mentioned a planned audit of regional spending and a broader anti-corruption initiative, but reporters noted the absence of concrete proposals like whistleblower protections, an integrity commission, or forensic audits.When pressed on whether the plan was sustainable, Mohamed was firm.

“We have the money,” he said. “It’s about strong governance and accountability.” For now, the WIN Party is banking on public frustration with inefficiency and corruption, and a belief that the money Guyana needs to grow is already in its coffers, if only someone would spend it wisely.

Previous article
JAGDEO RIPS INTO AZRUDDIN: “MOST CORRUPT MAN IN GUYANA TALKING ABOUT FIGHTING CORRUPTION?”
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Lifeless baby found naked with one hand missing in canal

Two motorcyclists dead, two others receive broken legs following collision with...