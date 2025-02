Guyana 2022 Census Data Delay:

Concerns continue to mount over the delayed release of the 2022 National Census Data, with authorities offering various explanations for the hold-up. Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, responded to questions posed while considering estimates before the passage of the 2025 National Budget, addressing the reasons behind the delay.

Antonio Dey has more on this developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...