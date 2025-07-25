16 YEAR OLD GIRL STRUCK BY STRAY BULLET DIES, SUSPECT ARRESTED HOURS AFTER IN GETAWAY CAR

“All She Wanted Was to Do Good”: Teen Girl Killed by Stray Bullet After Birthday Party in East La Penitence

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The family of 16-year-old Reyna Depeazer is mourning her tragic and senseless death after she was struck by a stray bullet on Monday night in East La Penitence. Reyna, who had just left a birthday party, succumbed to her injuries Wednesday afternoon at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to her relatives, Reyna was not involved in any criminal activity or conflict—she had gone to celebrate with a friend when her life was cut short by gunfire exchanged between rival gangs.

“Reyna was the most humble child you could think about—loving, focused on school. She never caused any trouble,” one relative said, speaking under the condition of anonymity.

“She wasn’t at a club or a dance. It was just a birthday party.”

Suspect Arrested, Weapon Not Yet Found

Police have since arrested 18-year-old Travel Daniels Hammer. He was reportedly targeting a rival gang member when the bullet fatally struck Reyna. Authorities intercepted Hammer on Mandela Avenue in the exact vehicle he allegedly used during the shooting.

Police also searched his residence, but no firearm was recovered.

“All we want is for the police to do their job and do it properly. We need justice,” a family member said through tears.

A Life Full of Promise, Cut Short

Reyna had just completed her secondary school education and was described by family as an “indoor person” who was dedicated to her studies. They said she had always prioritized school and delayed social outings, saying, “Let me focus on my exams first.”

“She said when she’s finished, then anything else can happen. And even when she finished writing exams, that was still her mindset.”

The family is now calling for swift legal action against the suspect and stricter enforcement against gun violence in their community.

