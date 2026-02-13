Guyanese Artiste Nick Alain : From Church to Rock Soca – A Different and New Genre

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

Nick Alain is a singer and songwriter hailing from Linden, Guyana, whose musical identity is defined by a unique fusion of genres and a deep-seated family legacy. Known for pioneering a “different and new genre” described as Rock Soca, Alain blends his traditional foundations with modern, high-energy experimentation.

Musical Foundations and Early Life

Alain’s journey began in the church at the age of five, which he credits as the bedrock of his technical ability.

Church Beginnings: His early exposure to music, harmony, and performance in a spiritual setting helped him build the confidence necessary for a stage career.

Linden Roots: Growing up in Linden, his passion was further nurtured during karaoke sessions with his father, who was considered the best singer in the family.

Academic Training: He continued to refine his vocal skills and discipline by joining choirs at Mackenzie High School and the Linden Technical Institute.https://youtu.be/INdyaeDtjOo?si=2L7OT3EL2e1pNRMH

A Legacy in a Name

The stage name “Nick Alain” serves as a permanent tribute to his parents. It is a poignant combination of his mother’s name, Nicola, and his father’s middle name, Allan. Following his father’s passing from cancer in 2023, Alain has used his music to ensure his father’s voice and encouragement continue to live on.

The Evolution of a Songwriter

While music was a constant throughout his life, Alain officially stepped into his role as a songwriter at age 25. His transition from choir and karaoke to original composition marks a new chapter in his career, as he seeks to bring his “Rock Soca” sound to a wider audience.

