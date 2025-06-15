INDO-GUYANESE USED AS POLITICAL PROPS? HINDS’ COMMENTS RAISE CONCERNS

Georgetown, Guyana – June 15, 2025 –

Controversial remarks by Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Co-Leader Dr. David Hinds have reignited concerns over the role of Indo-Guyanese within the opposition coalition, raising questions about whether they are being used merely as symbolic figures to project multi-ethnic unity.

During a recent episode of his online political programme Politics 101, Hinds suggested that Indo-Guyanese supporters of former Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo joined the Alliance For Change (AFC) under the impression that they were backing a “smaller India party.” His comments were made during a broader discussion on political crossovers and ethnic loyalty in Guyana.

“Indians who followed Nagamootoo into the AFC, in their head, they were going into a smaller India party,” Hinds claimed. He argued that Nagamootoo himself only “came halfway,” implying he did not fully align with Afro-Guyanese political spaces but served as a convenient figurehead to attract Indian support.

The panel for the show included other WPA members such as Tacuma Ogunseye, along with AFC’s Vincent Adams, and opposition-aligned commentators Wayne Caesar and Nigel Eliakim. None of the panellists challenged or pushed back against Hinds’ assertions.

The timing of the remarks is notable, as the WPA has joined forces with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), led by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, ahead of the upcoming general and regional elections on September 1.

Hinds’ comments appear to reinforce a view of Guyanese politics as entrenched along ethnic lines and have reignited criticism of his longstanding use of racially charged rhetoric. His political commentary has frequently courted controversy, often centering on race and identity.

Recently, Hinds accused PNCR-appointed Region Four Chairman Daniel Seeram of being appointed purely for “ethnic window-dressing,” stating: “Because he’s Indian – nothing else! He didn’t have a political track record.” He went on to call Seeram “ungrateful.”

In the past, Hinds also referred to then-PNCR General Secretary Geeta Chandan-Edmond as a “slave catcher,” and has used terms such as “lick bottom” – a local insult implying blind loyalty – to describe Afro-Guyanese who support the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Hinds has defended his language as part of a strategy to awaken racial and political awareness. But critics argue that his framing often inflames division rather than encouraging constructive dialogue on Guyana’s political future.

Despite the backlash, APNU Leader Aubrey Norton has stood by Hinds. In a previous press conference, when asked by Guyana Chronicle to respond to Hinds’ derogatory remarks, Norton replied, “There’s no way we will condemn David.” Instead, he described Hinds as “passionate” and “intelligent,” brushing aside calls for accountability.

The lack of condemnation from the coalition’s leadership has deepened unease among voters and civil society advocates who have called for more responsible political discourse. With elections fast approaching, the remarks have reignited a familiar debate in Guyana: whether political parties truly represent all ethnic groups, or whether inclusivity remains a matter of optics rather than principle.

