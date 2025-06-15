Sunday, June 15, 2025
HomeNewsON FATHER’S DAY, PRESIDENT ALI SALUTES THE MEN WHO LEAD WITH LOVE
News

ON FATHER’S DAY, PRESIDENT ALI SALUTES THE MEN WHO LEAD WITH LOVE

By HGPTV
0
60

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – June 15, 2025 — As families across the country gathered to celebrate Father’s Day, President Dr. Irfaan Ali took a moment to reflect on the significance of fatherhood, calling it “one of life’s greatest callings” and a foundation for stronger homes and communities.

In a heartfelt message shared on Sunday, the President extended gratitude to fathers and father-figures nationwide, recognising their daily sacrifices and the quiet strength they bring to their families.

“Fatherhood is not just about biology or presence,” he said. “It is not measured by how much a man provides in material terms, but by the security he builds with his presence, the values he inspires through his example, and the love he gives without seeking reward.”

President Ali’s message struck a personal and emotional tone, acknowledging that the true impact of a father often unfolds quietly—in the routines and responsibilities that rarely make headlines but shape lives in profound ways.

“Fathers are the quiet strength in the background—the ones who rise early, stay up late, and sometimes go unnoticed in their acts of devotion. But their impact is deep and lasting,” he noted. “A father’s voice often becomes a child’s inner compass.”

He described fatherhood not as control or material provision, but as a daily commitment grounded in guidance, sacrifice, and moral leadership. He also underscored the social value of fatherhood, calling it a “pillar of society” that nurtures responsible and confident children.

“On this Father’s Day 2025, I honour not just men who have children, but those who father—who protect, mentor, uplift, and love,” he said.

As the day unfolded with hugs, phone calls, and shared meals, the President’s message served as a reminder of the steady, often uncelebrated role many fathers play in holding families together.

In closing, President Ali thanked fathers across the country for their unwavering efforts, saying that when done with heart and conviction, fatherhood remains one of life’s noblest roles.

Previous article
INDO-GUYANESE USED AS POLITICAL PROPS? HINDS’ COMMENTS RAISE CONCERNS
Next article
APNU SAYS, – ‘FREE BABY SKELLO NOW’
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

EIGHT RANKS WITHIN THE SPECIAL PROTECTION SERVICE TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

OVERWHELMING RESPONSE TO BUILDING EXPO 2023, 380 BUSINESSES ALREADY ON BOARD