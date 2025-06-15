ON FATHER’S DAY, PRESIDENT ALI SALUTES THE MEN WHO LEAD WITH LOVE

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – June 15, 2025 — As families across the country gathered to celebrate Father’s Day, President Dr. Irfaan Ali took a moment to reflect on the significance of fatherhood, calling it “one of life’s greatest callings” and a foundation for stronger homes and communities.

In a heartfelt message shared on Sunday, the President extended gratitude to fathers and father-figures nationwide, recognising their daily sacrifices and the quiet strength they bring to their families.

“Fatherhood is not just about biology or presence,” he said. “It is not measured by how much a man provides in material terms, but by the security he builds with his presence, the values he inspires through his example, and the love he gives without seeking reward.”

President Ali’s message struck a personal and emotional tone, acknowledging that the true impact of a father often unfolds quietly—in the routines and responsibilities that rarely make headlines but shape lives in profound ways.

“Fathers are the quiet strength in the background—the ones who rise early, stay up late, and sometimes go unnoticed in their acts of devotion. But their impact is deep and lasting,” he noted. “A father’s voice often becomes a child’s inner compass.”

He described fatherhood not as control or material provision, but as a daily commitment grounded in guidance, sacrifice, and moral leadership. He also underscored the social value of fatherhood, calling it a “pillar of society” that nurtures responsible and confident children.

“On this Father’s Day 2025, I honour not just men who have children, but those who father—who protect, mentor, uplift, and love,” he said.

As the day unfolded with hugs, phone calls, and shared meals, the President’s message served as a reminder of the steady, often uncelebrated role many fathers play in holding families together.

In closing, President Ali thanked fathers across the country for their unwavering efforts, saying that when done with heart and conviction, fatherhood remains one of life’s noblest roles.

