Wednesday, June 11, 2025
DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE 90% COMPLETE, ON TRCK FOR AUGUST DEADLINE

Final Concrete Tower Completed on New Demerara River Bridge

A significant milestone was reached on Saturday night with the pouring of cement on the final concrete tower for the new Demerara River Bridge project. Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, local engineers, and representatives from the contractor, China Railway Construction International Limited, witnessed the event.

Minister Edghill stated that, with all the towers now completed, the next phase of construction will focus on installing the 17 cable-stayed sections that will span the river.

“Out of the 570 meters across the Demerara Channel, 350 meters have already been cast,” the minister said. “We now have 220 meters remaining before the bridge is connected.”

The minister confirmed that 11 out of the 17 spans of the cable-stayed section are already finished, as over 1,300 workers, including more than 100 Guyanese, continue to work around the clock.

Despite global shipping delays, Edghill assured the public that the project remains on schedule and within budget.

“Everything needed for the bridge is now in the country. There’s no cost overrun — the project remains at US$262 million,” he emphasized.

The new bridge is set to link Regions Three and Four, significantly boosting economic activity on both sides of the river. The toll-free crossing will accommodate vehicles of all sizes, include a dedicated bicycle lane, and feature a fixed 50-meter-high span, eliminating the need for bridge openings to facilitate marine traffic.

Minister Edghill praised the pace and precision of the construction team, noting that the work is progressing with “stealth and speed.”

Once completed, the bridge is expected to transform transportation, trade, and logistics across the western corridor.

