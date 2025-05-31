Saturday, May 31, 2025
‘I WOULD BE RELUCTANT TO SAY ADRIANA YOUNGE DROWNED’, SAYS DR CAROL TERRY AFTER SECOND AUTOPSY

Second Autopsy Raises Questions in Death of 11-Year-Old Adriana Younge.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GEORGIA (USA) – The second autopsy conducted on 11-year-old Adriana Younge has cast doubt on the initial conclusion that the child died by drowning, according to Dr. Carol Terry, Chief Medical Examiner at the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office in Georgia, USA.

In an interview with Travis Chase for HGP Nightly News, Dr. Terry said she could not confirm drowning as the cause of death, stating that “drowning is a diagnosis of exclusion” and that no definitive anatomical evidence is typically found in such cases.

“There is nothing at autopsy that is diagnostic of drowning,” Dr. Terry explained. “You have to rule out other causes before arriving at that conclusion.”

Contradiction with First Autopsy

This position directly contrasts with the findings of the initial post-mortem examination conducted in Guyana by a team of three pathologists, including the Chief Medical Examiner of Delaware, USA, which ruled drowning as the cause of death.

That report was referenced by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) when they officially declared the case closed, citing no signs of trauma, sexual assault, or foul play.

No Visible Trauma, Further Testing Underway

Dr. Terry confirmed that she found no visible trauma during her examination but noted that she collected extensive samples for further testing to ensure a comprehensive analysis.

“I probably over-collected, but I don’t get a second chance to go back,” she said, emphasizing her thorough approach given the complexities surrounding the case.

She also noted that the embalming process—which occurred following the initial autopsy in Guyana—may have compromised some forensic value, potentially limiting further findings.

Case Remains Under Review

As of now, Dr. Terry’s final report is pending the outcome of the additional laboratory testing. The Younge family’s attorney, Dr. Dexter Todd, has argued that the Guyana Police Force must remain open to new evidence that may emerge from this second autopsy.

The body of Adriana Younge was discovered in a pool at the Double Day International Hotel on April 24, 2025, a day after she was reported missing. Her remains were flown to the United States at the family’s request for a second independent autopsy.

Previous article
PPP/C NOT WORRIED ABOUT MOHAMED’S ENTRY INTO POLITICS – JAGDEO
Hgp Nightly News Staff
